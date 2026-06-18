Russian big man commits to Arkansas basketball

Arkansas basketball added a center from the international ranks on Thursday, as Russian center Ilia Frolov is headed to Fayetteville.

Frolov and Arkansas were in negotiations this week and he took a visit to Fayetteville before his decision to commit to Arkansas.

A 6-foot-11, 225-pound big with high upside put up solid numbers in a lower division of international basketball. This past season he averaged 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 assists per game for Real Madrid’s U22 squad. He shot 36.1% from three and 84.6% from the free throw line.

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Frolov is the fourth international player Arkansas has added in the last two seasons and the second on the team this year. The Hogs took Bosnian big Elmir Dzafic and Lithuanian forward Karim Rtail last year, but neither played meaningful minutes.

With his commitment, Frolov joins an Arkansas front court that includes Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo and former four-star Maper Maker.

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