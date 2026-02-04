Ryder Helfrick makes Preseason Buster Posey Award watch list

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick has landed on the preseason watch list for the Buster Posey Award, given annually to the nation’s top catcher by the Wichita Sports Commission. The California native is one of 10 catchers to make it and fourth from the SEC.

Ryder Helfrick 🤝 Buster Posey Award pic.twitter.com/8CDS6mX37j — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 4, 2026

Helfrick is arguably the nation’s best backstop coming into the 2026 season and has been tabbed preseason All-American by both Baseball America and D1Baseball.

Last season he slashed .305/.420/.616 with 15 home runs and 38 runs batted in while helping the Razorbacks to their eighth College World Series appearance under head coach Dave Van Horn. Defensively, Helfrick committed only three errors on 629 chances (.995 FPCT) and threw out 10 of 45 attempted base stealers.

Helfrick and the Razorbacks, led by 24th-year head coach Dave Van Horn, open the season against Big 12 foe Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13, in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.