Ryder Helfrick named finalist for Gold Glove Award

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award, it was announced Monday night.

Helfrick graded out as one of the best catchers in college baseball this season and leads the nation in in defensive runs saved (27.00), framing runs saved (24.49), and defensive wins above replacement (1.99).

Also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, Helfrick slashed .283/.417/.562 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI, and he led the Hogs in walks with 55, fourth on the program’s single-season top 10 list, across 62 games.

A native of Discovery Bay, California, Helfrick is the third catcher in program history and the first under head coach Dave Van Horn to become an All-American, joining Ron Reynolds (1979) and Andy Skeels (1987).

The other catchers vying for the Gold Glove are Texas’ Carson Tinney and Vahn Lackey (Georgia Tech). Second baseman Robert Moore was the first Arkansas player to win a Gold Glove in 2022.

The winner of the Gold Glove Award will be announced on June 17.

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