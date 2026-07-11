Ryder Helfrick selected in first round of MLB Draft

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick heard his name called with the 15th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The native of Discover Bay, California, is the highest-drafted catcher in program history and the first to go in the first round of the MLB Draft. Jim Kremers in 1988 is the next-highest drafted catcher and went 33rd overall.

Helfrick was a key leader in the clubhouse for the Razorbacks this season and graded out as one of the best catchers in college baseball this season. Helfrick led the nation in in defensive runs saved (27.00), framing runs saved (24.49), and defensive wins above replacement (1.99).

In the batter’s box, Helfrick slashed .283/.417/.562 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI, and he led the Hogs in walks with 55, fourth on the program’s single-season top 10 list, across 62 games.

Baseball America tabbed Helfrick as a Third Team All-America selection and he was a finalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Gold Glove Award.

Helfrick is the first player drafted out of Arkansas in this year’s MLB Draft.

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