Scouting Report: Analyzing the Oklahoma State Cowboys

The wait is finally over. The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks open the 2026 season against Oklahoma State as the first game of a three-game weekend at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Now in his 14th season, Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday is coming off yet another appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cowboys have never failed to make the NCAA Tournament under Holiday and currently hold the fourth longest active streak for most consecutive regional appearances only behind SEC foes Vanderbilt, Florida and LSU. The Cowboys are coming off a 30-25 (15-12 Big 12) overall season in which they made the final of the Athens Regional before ultimately losing to Duke.

Arkansas is likely to face lefty UCSB transfer Hudson Barrett on the mound. Barrett transferred to the Cowboys after three seasons with the Gauchos. Barrett allowed just one run in 4 ⅔ innings in 2025 as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery that he suffered at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Barrett was one of the country’s premier pitchers in 2023 as a freshman, pitching to a 1.92 ERA in 61 innings with 82 strikeouts and was a NCBWA All-America Third Team selection. He had the lowest ERA among qualified pitchers on a Gauchos staff that included 2025 No. 2 MLB Draft pick Tyler Bremner.

Arkansas is coming off another stellar season that ended in the national semifinals against the eventual champion LSU Tigers in the College World Series. The Razorbacks went 50-15 (20-10 SEC) and finished in second place behind Texas for the SEC regular season title.

Van Horn is 5-4 against Holiday at Oklahoma State. The two programs last met in 2024 in Arlington where Oklahoma State won in 14 innings on a walk-off infield bunt single in a game that lasted over 4 hours. The Razorbacks and Cowboys also faced off in the 2022 Stillwater Super Regional, which the Razorbacks won in three games.

Arkansas counters with righty Gabe Gaeckle on the mound, who is Arkansas’ projected opening day starter for the second straight season. Gaeckle pitched to a 4.42 ERA in 71 ⅓ innings with 92 strikeouts. Most of the success came out of the bullpen after being lifted from the rotation midway through the season.

Here’s a closer comparison of Arkansas’ and Oklahoma State’s stats from a year ago, along with projected starters and key players ahead of Friday’s game. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and will stream on FloCollege.

2025 Stats Arkansas Oklahoma State Batting Average .309 .260 OPS .963 .842 Runs Per game 8.5 6.7 Home Runs 127 97 Stolen Bases 56 46 ERA 3.84 4.41 Opponent batting average .229 .254 Fielding Percentage .983 .973

Projected Arkansas Starting Pitcher

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

6’0″, 190 pounds / Aptos, California / Aptos HS

2025 stats: 4-2, 4.42 ERA, 19 GP (9 GS), 71.1 IP, 63 H, 37 R (35 ER), 31 BB, 92 K

Projected Arkansas Starting Lineup

– C: Ryder Helfrick

2025 stats: .305/.420/.616, 190 AB, 58 H, 10 2B, 2 3B, 15 HR, 38 RBI, 32 BB, 53 K

– 1B: Reese Robinett

2025 stats: .260/.400/.438, 73 AB, 19 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 16 BB. 26 K

– 2B: Cam Kozeal

2025 stats: .333/.386/.606, 231 AB, 77 H, 18 2B, 15 HR, 62 RBI, 19 BB, 53 K

– SS: Carson Brumbaugh

2025 stats (Fall Ball stats): .300/.390/.750, 6 H, 1 3B, 2 HR (according to unofficial numbers compiled by local reporters)

– 3B: TJ Pompey

2025 stats (at Texas Tech): .348/.397/.623/, 69 AB, 24 H, 4 2B, 5 HR, 15 RBI, 5 BB, 25 K,5 BB, 25 K

– LF: Damien Ruiz

2025 stats (at Lamar): .388/.511/.607/, 214 AB, 83 H, 22 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 46 RBI, 50 BB, 27 K

– CF: Maika Niu

2025 stats (at Marshall): .276/.343/.560, 243 AB, 67 H, 14 2B, 5 3B, 15 HR, 52 RBI, 25 BB, 51 K

– RF: Kuhio Aloy

2025 stats: .317/.404/.539, 243 AB, 77 H, 15 2B, 13 HR, 70 RBI, 31 BB, 77 K

Projected Oklahoma State Starting Pitcher

LHP Hudson Barrett

6’5″ / Bakersfield, California / Frontier HS

2025 stats (at UC Santa Barbara): 6-2, 1.93 ERA, 3 GP (9 GS), 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 5 K

Oklahoma State Projected Lineup

– C: Campbell Smithwick

2025 stats (Ole Miss) 40 GP, .282 BA, 110 AB, 31 H, 5 2B, 5 HR, 23 RBIs, 17 BB, 33 K

– 1B: Colin Brueggemann

2025 stats: 54 GP, .303 BA, 208 AB, 63 H, 11 2B, 15 HR, 54 RBIs, 23 BB, 73 K

– 2B: Aidan Meola

2025 stats: 13 GP, .255 BA, 47 AB, 12 H, 5 2B, 1 HR, 10 RBIs, 3 BB, 15 K

– 3B: Brock Thompson

2025 stats: 48 GP, .231 BA, 143 AB, 33 H, 8 2B, 7 HR, 26 RBIs, 33 BB, 49 K

– SS: Avery Ortiz

2025 stats: 17 GP, .250 BA, 55 AB, 15 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBIs, 5 BB, 17 K

– LF: Alex Conover

2025 stats: 41 GP, .254 BA, 114 AB, 29 H, 7 2B, 6 HR, 22 RBIs, 15 BB, 36 K

– CF: Kollin Ritchie

2025 stats: 42 GP, .291 BA, 141 AB, 41 H, 8 2B, 14 HR, 38 RBIs, 18 BB, 31 K

– RF: TP Wentworth

2025 stats (Clemson): 35 GP, .220 BA, 50 AB, 11 H, 3 2B, 0 HR, 7 RBIs, 8 BB, 17 K

– DH: Garrett Shull

2025 stats: 37 GP, .248 BA, 109 AB, 27 H, 5 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBIs, 9 BB, 47 K

————–

Oklahoma State Fun Facts:

– Colin Bruggemann returns on the Diego Pavia rule for his sixth season of college baseball. He struck out five times in 2024’s matchup between the two teams.

– Aidan Meola is one of the other three players who played in the 2024 lineup projected to start for the Cowboys again. Meola hit the game-tying RBI double in the bottom of the ninth off of former Razorback Jake Faherty.

– No Cowboy was named to the All-Big 12 team this year

– Oklahoma State has a light transfer class, only bringing in three Division I players, but all three are expected to have a major impact against the Hogs.