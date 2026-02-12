Scouting Report: Analyzing the Texas Tech Red Raiders

The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks start the 2026 season against three different teams from the Big 12 in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas). The slate wraps up with an afternoon tilt with the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the Hogs on Sunday and Arkansas will stay an extra day to play against Tarleton State Monday.

Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock had made the NCAA Tournament for eight straight seasons prior to the last two years, including back-to-back trips to the College World Series in 2018 and 2019. Now in his 14th season, Tadlock is coming off his worst season as a head coach. The Red Raiders finished 20-33 (13-17 Big 12) and lost in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to Cincinnati.

Arkansas has won seven of the eight previous meetings against Texas Tech including a two-game midweek sweep over the Red Raiders in 2024. The Razorbacks and Red Raiders played a pair of one-run games with projected Arkansas starting third baseman TJ Pompey in the other dugout. Pompey transfers to Arkansas after missing most of the 2025 season with injury, playing in only 19 games. Texas Tech’s lone victory over the Hogs was a 5-4 win in the 2019 College World Series, eliminating Arkansas from the tournament.

The two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Hogs are coming off another trip to Omaha, finishing 50-15 (18-12 SEC) and look to return to the national semifinals, where eventual national champion LSU ended the Razorbacks’ season in 2025.

Arkansas will give the ball to Colin Fisher, who will start his first weekend game after making five starts in 2025 against lesser competition during the midweeks. Arkansas opts to start Fisher in the Sunday role instead of fellow left hander Cole Gibler.

Texas Tech will counter with sophomore Connor Mohan. Mohan’s numbers don’t look impressive. Mohan finished his freshman year with an ERA over 7 and more walks than strikeouts but the righty was the No. 61 overall prospect out of Texas according to Perfect Game and hit 97 MPH with the fastball in high school.

2025 Stats Arkansas Texas Tech Batting Average .309 .287 OPS .963 .833 Runs Per game 8.5 6.5 Home Runs 127 71 Stolen Bases 56 82 ERA 3.84 6.53 Opponent batting average .229 .290 Fielding Percentage .983 .971





Arkansas Starting Pitcher

LHP Colin Fisher

6’3″, 225 pounds / Noble, Oklahoma / Noble HS

2025 stats: 3-0, 4.62 ERA, 16 GP (5 GS), 25.1 IP, 20 H, 13 R (13 ER), 12 BB, 31 K

Projected Arkansas Starting Lineup

– C: Ryder Helfrick

2025 stats: 61 GP, .305 BA, 190 AB, 58 H, 10 2B, 15 HR, 38 RBIs, 32 BB, 53 K

– 1B: Reese Robinett

2025 stats: 32 GP, .260 BA, 73 AB, 19 H, 4 2B, 3 HR, 13 RBIs, 16 BB, 26 K

– 2B: Cam Kozeal

2025 stats: 60 GP, .333 BA, 231 AB, 77 H, 18 2B, 15 HR, 62 RBIs, 19 BB, 53 K

– 3B: TJ Pompey

2025 stats (Texas Tech): 19 GP, .348 BA, 69 AB, 24 H, 4 2B, 5 HR, 15 RBIs, 5 BB, 25 K

– SS: Carson Brumbaugh

2025 stats (Fall Ball stats): .300/.390/.750, 6 H, 1 3B, 2 HR (according to unofficial numbers compiled by local reporters)



– LF: Damian Ruiz

2025 stats: (Lamar): 56 GP, .388 BA, 214 AB, 83 H, 22 2B, 7 HR, 46 RBIs, 50 BB, 27 K

– CF: Maika Niu

2025 stats (Marshall): 58 GP, .276 BA, 243 AB, 67 H, 14 2B, 15 HR, 52 RBIs, 25 BB, 51 K

– RF: Kuhio Aloy

2025 stats: 61 GP, .317 BA, 243 AB, 77 H, 15 2B, 13 HR, 70 RBIs, 31 BB, 77 K

– DH: Nolan Souza

2025 stats: 32 GP, .250 BA, 96 AB, 24 H, 5 2B, 4 HR, 22 RBIs, 19 BB, 30 K

Texas Tech Starting Pitcher

RHP Connor Mohan

6’4″, 191 pounds / Burleson, Texas / Burleson Centennial HS



2025 stats: 1-2, 7.34 ERA, 12 GP (6 GS), 30.2 IP, 42 H, 31 R (25 ER), 18 BB, 17 K

Projected Texas Tech Projected Lineup:



– C: Matt Quintanar:

2025 stats (Blinn JUCO) 61 GP, .407 BA, 226 AB, 92 H, 22 2B, 15 HR, 57 RBIs, 39 BB, 23 K

– 1B: Robin Villeneuve

2025 stats: 52 GP, .365 BA, 189 AB, 69 H, 18 2B, 12 HR, 49 RBIs, 26 BB, 50 K

– 2B: Tracer Lopez

2025 stats: 53 GP, .299 BA, 221 AB, 66 H, 9 2B, 5 HR, 30 RBIs, 18 BB, 36 K

– 3B: Linkin Garcia

2025 stats: None

– SS: Coleman Ryan

2025 stats: 38 GP, .248 BA, 113 AB, 28 H, 3 2B, 0 HR, 11 RBIs, 15 BB, 28 K

– LF: Logan Hughes

2025 stats: 52 GP, .327 BA, 211 AB, 69 H, 13 2B, 19 HR, 58 RBIs, 26 BB, 24 K

– CF: Kyeler Thompson

2025 stats: 49 GP, .257 BA, 191 AB, 49 H, 7 2B, 2 HR, 23 RBIs, 26 BB, 3 K

– RF: Jace Souza

2025 stats: 9 GP, .222 BA, 27 AB, 6 H, 1 2B, 0 HR, 1 RBIs, 4 BB, 3 K

– DH: Connor Shouse

2025 stats (Georgia Tech): 26 GP, .265 BA, 34 AB, 9 H, 4 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBIs, 6 BB, 5 K

Texas Tech Fast Facts:​

Texas Tech brings back the returning leaders in the Big 12 in both home runs (Logan Hughes) and batting average (Robin Villeneuve).

There’s an outside chance that both starting shortstops in the game are true freshmen. Both Carson Brumbaugh and Linkin Garcia were ranked in Perfect Game’s Top 100 for the Class of 2025.

Texas Tech’s 2025 ERA of 6.53 as a staff ranked second to last in the Big 12 only behind BYU.

Projected starting catcher Matt Quintanar is the reigning NJCAA Region XIV Hitter of the Year.

To fix its mound woes, Texas Tech brought in former MLB player and former Colorado Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster as the new pitching coach. Former pitching coach Matt Gardner had been on staff since 2014.

