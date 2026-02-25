Scouting Report: What to know about the Texas A&M Aggies

The Arkansas basketball team is back home this Wednesday and will host the Texas A&M Aggies at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

This is the second home game in a row, as Arkansas took down Missouri on Saturday. The Hogs are 14-1 in games played at Bud Walton Arena and sit tied for second in the SEC at 10-4 in conference play.

Texas A&M has first-year head coach Bucky McMillan at the helm of the program, and he’s got the Aggies at 19-8 overall with a 9-5 mark in SEC play.

HawgBeat gets you prepared for the Razorbacks’ next game with everything you need to know about Texas A&M…

ALSO READ: Darius Acuff Jr. named SEC Player of the Week

Brief overview of the Aggies

“Bucky Ball” is what’s used to describe how McMillan runs his team. He nearly led Samford to an upset over Kansas in the NCAA Tournament in 2024 using it, and it’s translated pretty well to the SEC in his first year in College Station.

At its core, Bucky Ball is a fast tempo concept, on both ends of the ball. They like to press the entire game and launch from three.

”Coach is doing a really good job at A&M,” Arkansas associate head coach Chuck Martin said Tuesday. “Full-court pressure for 40 minutes. He’s been really successful this year doing that, and obviously it’s not the first time we’ve seen coaches over the years, I’m a little bit older, so I’ve seen coaches over the years play that style of play and have been successful. He’s having a lot of success in his first year in the SEC. He’s doing a tremendous job.”

McMillan spent five years at Samford, where he succeeded his coach from his playing days at Birmingham-Southern, Scott Padgett. He amassed a 99-52 over record there and his overall coaching record now sits 118-60.

The Aggies don’t have many marquee wins, but have taken care of business for the most part in conference play and even came within three points of Alabama on Feb. 4.

Texas A&M players to know

Rashaun Agee: Team’s leading scorer (14 points) and rebounder (8.9) per game. Second in the SEC in rebounds and likes to cause problems defensively as well.

Rylan Griffen: Transfer from Kansas who played against Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament last year. Does a little bit of scoring from everywhere and is shooting 41.9% from deep.

Ruben Dominguez: International player from Spain and shoots 40.9% from deep. Has an effective field goal percentage of 59.2% and will launch from anywhere on the floor.

Marcus Hill: Transfer from NC State. Primarily an off-the-bench piece and is very good at getting to the rim with 50.9% shooting on two-point attempts.

Jacari Lane: Has started all but one game for the Aggies this year. Leads the team in assists at 3.5 per game. Doesn’t take as many shots as others but is a 36.9% three-point shooter on low volume.

What the numbers say about the Aggies

According to KenPom, the Aggies are No. 37 overall with the 36th-best offensive efficiency and the 44th-best defense. What sticks out is the tempo number, which is at 36. That’s only slightly lower than Arkansas’ at 32, so expect both teams to play fast.

Offensively, the Aggies use a lot of Agee. He’s got a team-high 24.2% usage rate and is the team’s leading scorer at 14 points per game. But what’s interesting about Texas A&M is how the offense comes from everywhere. Four players average over 11 points per game and Isaacs is just behind the double-digit threshold at 9.7 points.

One guy Arkansas will need to key on behind the arc is Ruben Dominguez. He’s a 40.9% three-point shooter and is liable to launch at any moment, even when there’s a hand in his face. Even if you play good defense on him, he can still hit tough shots.

The three-point line is where Dominguez — and Texas A&M overall — gets most of his points, as he averages 6.7 attempts and 2.7 makes per game. The Aggies take 30.4 threes per game and shoot 36.8% from deep. They’re also fifth in the country in assists at 19 per game and boast a top 10 offense at 88.9 points per game.

On defense, expect an all-out dogfight. The Aggies press for what seems like a full 40 minutes, both on misses and makes. That allows them to get live ball turnovers, which lead to buckets on the other end. Arkansas’ low turnover number will certainly be tested.

“I think the biggest challenge is that it’s hard to simulate it because most teams don’t play that way,” Martin said. “Most teams don’t press that way. It is a unique way of applying pressure. Most teams will press on spot throw in, after a made basket, made free throw. They’re going to apply pressure on misses.

“So, they miss a shot, you rebound the ball, they’re not sprinting back. They’re trying to trap and slow you down from getting in transition. So that’s it’s hard to simulate in practice, because that’s not how we play defensively.”

Texas A&M is pretty middle of the pack in the rebounding department and ranks eighth in the SEC in combined team rebounds. The Aggies are 13th in the conference in rebounds allowed but are fifth in offensive boards at 12.5 per game. Arkansas will need to finish off defensive possessions and get the rebound to eliminate second-chance points.

Agee is the one who gets the majority of those boards. He has a total rebound percentage of 18.7%, and he averages 2.6 offensive boards per game.

Projected starting five

Note: Projections are not in positional order.

More HawgBeat Arkansas Basketball Content