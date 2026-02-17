SEC Baseball Power Rankings: LSU holds firm at top, Oklahoma moves up

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following opening weekend.

1) LSU

Overall Record: 4-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 2

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Three game sweep over Milwaukee, win over Kent State)

The first week went probably exactly how LSU expected it to go. The pitching rotation will take some time to take shape, but the staff as a whole has all the talent in the world with 49 strikeouts in three games against Milwaukee. The offense is off and running with good starts from Grand Canyon transfer Zach Yorke and Jake Brown.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

Overall Record: 3-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 3

Last week’s results: Sweep over UC Davis

What a way for Dylan Volantis to announce himself in a starter’s role, going seven scoreless with eight strikeouts on just 78 pitches. We’ll see how long Jim Schlossnagle decides to stick to the order of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Volantis. The three allowed just 3 runs across 17 ⅓ innings of work. You’ll take that any weekend.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Mississippi State

Overall Record: 3-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 4

Last week: No. 4 (+1)

Last week’s results: Sweep over Hofstra

Third Baseman Ace Reese’s SEC Player of the year campaign is off and running with a 5-for-12 start with a homer as the Brian O’Connor era starts with a sweep of Hofstra.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Florida

Overall Record: 2-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 12

Last week’s results: Took two out of three against UAB

I’m higher on Florida than most. Florida’s had quite the tumultuous offseason losing head coach Kevin O’Sullivan for an extended period of time and associate head coach Chuck Jeroloman to Tennessee. Still, this is one of the most talented rosters in the with the likes of Brendan Lawson back and both Cade Kurland returning Kyle Jones from injury. Liam Peterson will have to be better than his opening day start allowing 4 earned runs in 3 ⅓.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Arkansas

Overall Record: 3-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 8

Last week’s results: Wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Tarleton State. Loss to TCU

Arkansas certainly has the makings of an elite team. Left fielder Damian Ruiz reached base 13 straight times mostly out of the leadoff spot and Gabe Gaeckle looked good in his return to the starting rotation. A litany of strikeouts and Kuhio Aloy already dealing with a nagging hamstring is less than ideal.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Oklahoma

Overall Record: 4-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 21

Last week’s results: Wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU and New Mexico State

What a start for the Sooners on both sides of the ball. Oklahoma scored at least 10 runs in each of the four games and held three Big 12 offenses to a combined six runs in Arlington. Skip Johnson may have just found his next set of brothers on the mound in LJ and Xander Mercurius.

7) Tennessee

Overall Record: 3-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 13

Last week’s results: Sweep over Nicholls

While former manager Tony Vitello clears the air in San Francisco about his departure, the Josh Elander era is off to winning ways. Tegan Kuhns also passed his first test moving from a Sunday role to Friday, going 6 ⅔ scoreless.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Auburn

Overall Record: 3-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 9

Last week’s results: Sweep over Youngstown State

Auburn probably won two out of three games in the opposite fashion it was projected to with a pair of 2-1 wins, including one in extras. The offense did erupt for 17 runs and 20 hits in the second game of a Saturday doubleheader.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Georgia

Overall Record: 2-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 14

Last week’s results: Won two out of three against Wright State

Wright State is one of the tougher opening weekend teams that the SEC played across the league. Prized transfer portal pickup Joey Volchko looked good in his debut.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Texas A&M

Overall Record: 3-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 24

Last week’s results: Sweep over Tennessee Tech

Reinforcements are finally here as players from the 2024 team that came within one game of the National Championship return from injury. Gavin Grahovac and Shane Sdao are both back. Terrance Kiel also is off to a good start in his second season.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Ole Miss

Overall Record: 3-0

Last week’s results: Sweep over Nevada

SEC Preseason Pitcher of the Year Hunter Elliott allowed just one run in 5 innings of work with 7 strikeouts. The lineup full of returning players scored 28 runs in three games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Vanderbilt

Overall Record: 1-2

Last week’s results: Win over Texas Tech, losses to Oklahoma State and TCU

Getting run-ruled by an Oklahoma State team that looked overmatched against the two other SEC teams in the tournament isn’t ideal but Cooper Fennell held down a really good TCU lineup, striking out 7 across 5 ⅓ of two-run ball.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Kentucky

Overall Record: 3-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 18

Last week’s results: Sweep over UNC Greensboro

Nothing screams a Nick Mingione quite like 23-for-23 in stolen bases across opening weekend. There are other SEC teams that are going to take half the season to get to that mark. This ranking though is purely based off the fact that the Wildcats lost their best player shortstop Tyler Bell to a shoulder injury indefinitely.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Alabama

Overall Record: 2-1

Last week’s results: Took two out of three against Washington State

It feels wrong putting any team with a top-10 MLB Draft pick caliber player in shortstop Justin Lebron so low, but welcome to the SEC. Despite not having the best stats over the past two years, lefty Zane Adams can really pitch.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) South Carolina

Overall Record: 2–1

Last week’s results: Took two out of three against Northern Kentucky

Not all 2-1 starts are created equal. Second-year coach Paul Mainieri was already going to have his every move under a microscope after winning just six SEC games last season. Three close wins games including a loss against Northern Kentucky is an ominous start.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Overall Record: 2-1

Last week’s results: Took two out of three against Mount Saint Mary’s

Let’s enjoy it while it lasts, shall we? Mizzou has a winning record and after opening weekend was in second place among SEC teams in runs scored. The Tigers scored 34 (!!) runs in their series finale. They also look slightly better on the mound under new pitching coach Drew Dickinson.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

