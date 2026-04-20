SEC Power Rankings Week 10: Texas A&M stays on top after another sweep

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 10.

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1) Texas A&M

Last Week: 1

Overall Record: 31-7 (12-5)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Houston, SEC: Swept LSU)

The future of Aggie baseball looks even brighter after the coming out party of Jorian Wilson, who played a part in a sweep of a struggling LSU team. Take a look at this ridiculous throw from right field. He also hit two home runs in the series opener.

Kyle Peterson and Chris Burke have just about seen it all on a baseball field. You rarely hear them react to something like they do here on this play by Jorian Wilson.@KP_Omaha • @ChrisBurke02 pic.twitter.com/9J6uFAQCFI — Ryan Brauninger (@R_Brauninger) April 19, 2026

2) Georgia

Last Week: 2

Overall Record: 32-9 (13-5)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over East Tennessee State, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Arkansas)

Georgia might file a petition to have the College World Series moved to Fayetteville after the Bulldogs hit 9 home runs in the series finale. Michael O’Shaughnessy might be the talk of the town for his two-home run inning and 8-RBI game if it wasn’t for a three-homer game from catcher Daniel Jackson. Jackson is just 2 stolen bases away from completing a 20/20 season in just 41 games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Texas

Last week: 4 (+1)

Overall Record: 30-8 (11-6)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, SEC: 2 out of 3 over Alabama).

Moving Dylan Volantis to the No. 1 starter position felt inevitable. He was always the one that had the best stuff on staff. He struck out 12 in 6 innings of 2-run ball against the Crimson Tide.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Ole Miss

Last Week: 5 (+1)

Overall Record: 29-12 (10-8)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Southern Miss, SEC: 2 out of 3 over Tennessee)

Taylor Rabe finally got hit around a bit in a hitter-friendly Lindsey Nelson on Sunday, but Ole Miss held the Volunteers to just 5 runs in the first two games to win its third straight series and put the Rebels squarely in the title race and in position for a double bye, which would have been a miracle a month ago.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Auburn

Last Week: 6 (+1)

Overall Record: 27-12 (10-8)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Alabama State, SEC: 2 out of 3 over Florida).

Auburn having four SEC quality starters just gives Butch Thompson so much flexibility. Having Jackson Sanders available out of the bullpen has directly led to a second series win in three weeks. Sanders has allowed just 1 earned run in his last 13 ⅓ innings of work.



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Mississippi State

Last Week: 11 (+5)

Overall Record: 30-10 (10-8)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Samford, SEC: Swept South Carolina)

Having South Carolina at this point in the schedule couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bulldogs. While a 5-3 win and a 4-3 win don’t exactly quell all the concerns offensively, a sweep is a sweep.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Florida

Last Week: 3 (-4)

Overall Record: 28-13 (10-8)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to Bethune-Cookman, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Auburn)

Florida desperately needs Jackson Barberi back, who is still dealing with an oblique injury. This is the second time in three weeks that a series has been lost just because so much pressure has been piled on Joshua Whritenour. Even a 102 mile per hour fastball and 93 mile an hour offspeed is bound to get hit around if you are the only high-leverage reliever out of the bullpen.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Oklahoma

Last Week: 10 (+2)

Overall Record: 27-12 (10-8)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Loss to Oklahoma State, SEC: Swept Missouri)

Similar to Mississippi State, playing Missouri at this moment should help Oklahoma steady the ship, who are suddenly 5-1 over the past 2 weeks. Deiten Lachance has quietly put together a nice season behind the plate for the Sooners. He’s slashing .301/.395/.466, playing in all 38 games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 12 (+3)

Overall Record: 24-17 (9-9)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Lipscomb, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Kentucky)

Mightily impressive that Vanderbilt was able to win the series over Kentucky after surrendering a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth with a lead. Perhaps most encouraging though, Vanderbilt pitching had its best weekend in a while.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Arkansas

Last week: 7 (-3)

Overall Record: 26-15 (9-9)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 over Georgia)

I’m willing to chalk the game 3 pitching disaster against Georgia due to a combination of the Baum-Walker wind and some bad luck, but 26 runs is really ugly. Arkansas still seems to have both an outfield issue and a bottom of the lineup issue that could hamper this team from reaching its ceiling. Kuhio Aloy is swinging a slightly better bat and he needs to in order to provide any value because he isn’t going back in right field anytime soon.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Alabama

Last Week: 8 (-3)

Overall Record: 28-13 (9-9)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over UAB, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 over Texas)

The last two games of the Texas series must have felt like deja vu to Tide fans all over again. Alabama could very easily be 5-1 in their last 2 weeks. Instead, they find themselves with the inverse at 1-5. Justin Lebron got a hit in all three games, maybe that finally gets him going.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Tennessee

Last Week: 9 (-3)

Overall Record: 26-14 (8-10)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over UNC-Ashville, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Ole Miss).

The Sunday win over Ole Miss could prove critical for Tennessee to get into the tournament. As we get closer down the stretch, things become more and more concrete for the Vol. Wins will be hard to come by in the final four series against Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and Oklahoma.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Kentucky

Last Week: 13

Overall Record: 26-12 (8-10)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: None, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Auburn)

How can you not be romantic about baseball? A freshman, Braxton Van Cleave, comes into the game with 1 hit all season and a .053 batting average and hits his first home run for a walk-off grand slam. Santa Maria!! (*in Matt Vasgersian’s voice)

Here it is, the radio call from @Darren_Headrick of Braxton Van Cleave's 2-out walk-off grand slam tonight for @UKBaseball. pic.twitter.com/zKMqB7bvPz — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) April 18, 2026

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) LSU

Last Week: 14

Overall Record: 23-18 (6-12)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Northwestern State, SEC: Swept by Texas A&M)

You never want to write off the defending national champs, but even Jay Johnson seems to be admitting the errors of his ways constructing this roster, which tells you all you need to know about where LSU is at. A 14th straight regional is highly unlikely.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) South Carolina

Last Week: 15

Overall Record: 19–22 (5-13)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Davidson, SEC: Swept by Mississippi State)

Still waiting on the coaching carousel news to heat up.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 20-20 (3-15)

Last week’s results: 0-3 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept by Oklahoma).

No matter how the rest of the season goes, Missouri still having a .500 record and already matching their SEC win total from last season can be considered a job well done.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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