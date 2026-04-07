SEC Power Rankings Week 8: Georgia takes over top spot after impressive sweep

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 8.

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1) Georgia

Last Week: 3 (+2)

Overall Record: 27-6 (10-2)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Georgia State. SEC: Sweep over Mississippi State)

Georgia pulled off about as impressive of a sweep in three different types of games. Not many teams could survive their Game Two starter (Dylan Vigue) allowing eight free passes and the game three starter only recording one out, but Georgia might be the only team with the offense to do it in the country.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

Last week: 1 (-1)

Overall Record: 26-5 (9-3)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Texas State, SEC: Two out of three over South Carolina).

Texas only lost its grip on the top spot because of how impressive Georgia played against Mississippi State. Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis continue to be excellent game two and three starters, allowing just 3 earned runs in 11 ⅓ innings combined against South Carolina.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Alabama

Last Week: 4 (+1)

Overall Record: 25-8 (8-4)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Jacksonville State, SEC: Two out of three over Oklahoma)

Alabama just keeps winning. What’s more impressive is that they are doing this largely without consensus first-round pick Justin Lebron on the offensive side. Lebron is hitting just .191 in SEC play but Bryce Fowler, Brady Neal and John Lemm all have an OPS over 1.000 in conference games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Texas A&M

Last Week: 6 (+2)

Overall Record: 25-6 (7-5)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Sam Houston, SEC: Two out of three over Vanderbilt)

Caden Sorrell and Gavin Grohovac both mashing in SEC play? What is this? 2024? Speaking of which, I just can’t wait to see the Jim Schlossnagle reception when the Longhorns visit Olsen this weekend.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Mississippi State

Last Week: 2 (-3)

Overall Record: 25-7 (7-5)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Grambling, SEC: Swept by Georgia)

Mississippi State has a few bullpen problems that were exposed a little in the Arkansas series before being fully exposed against a much more potent Georgia offense. The bats also struggled for most of the weekend and now star designated hitter Noah Sullivan faces a potential suspension in the midweek after being ejected in the series finale .

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Auburn

Last Week: 10 (+4)

Overall Record: 22-9 (6-6)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Loss to Georgia Tech, SEC: Two out of three over Arkansas).

How many teams have four starters that they trust? Auburn has an embarrassment of riches in the rotation. Andreas Alvarez had no problem stepping up from his midweek role to strike out 10 in 6 innings of 1-run ball against Arkansas.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Florida

Last Week: 5 (-2)

Overall Record: 24-9 (7-5)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Florida State, SEC: Sweep over Arkansas)

The injuries are starting to pile up. Florida almost got away with winning the series over Ole Miss until a massive collapse in the ninth of the rubber game. The lineup simply cannot function without Brendan Lawson, who should be back soon after being sidelined with illness.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) LSU

Last Week: 8

Overall Record: 22-11 (6-6)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Southern, SEC: Two out of three over Tennessee)

Cade Arrambide’s four-homer game will be talked about for a long time and LSU needed every one of them to win the series finale over Tennessee after trailing 5-0. I feel pretty confident in saying that this is the first time a person this late into the year has taken over the team lead in SEC home runs after being stuck on 0 through the first 11 games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Ole Miss

Last Week: 13 (+4)

Overall Record: 22-11 (5-7)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Little Rock, SEC: Two out of three over Florida)

While much of the attention goes to Hunter Elliott and rightfully so, Cade Townsend is quietly putting together a spectacular season and slowly starting to see it translate to SEC play. His 6 innings of one-run ball against Florida kept the Rebels in it before they completed the comeback against the Gators in the series finale.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Oklahoma

Last Week: 11 (+1)

Overall Record: 22-10 (5-7)

Last week’s results: 3-2 (Midweek: Wins over Oral Roberts and Dallas Baptist, SEC: Lost two out of three to Alabama)

Oklahoma is in a bit of a tailspin and feels like it’s closer to getting lost in the shuffle than it is treading water. Trey Gambill continues to hit in SEC play and the Sooners nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback against Alabama in the series opener, losing 10-7 after falling behind 10-0.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Arkansas

Last week: 12 (+1)

Overall Record: 20-13 (5-7)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Lost to Missouri State, SEC: Lost two out of three to Auburn)

If not for catcher Ryder Helfrick hitting two home runs in the middle game of the series against Auburn and a breakout outing from Hunter Dietz, Arkansas would be on a slide of epic proportions. While the team is barely holding on now, the final four weekends of the schedule are about as manageable as you can get by SEC standards (Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kentucky).

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 7 (-5)

Overall Record: 19-14 (6-6)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Belmont, SEC: Lost two out of three to Texas A&M)

When the last two games of the series against Texas A&M were combined into a doubleheader, Vanderbilt was in big trouble because of the lack of pitching depth. Usually those doubleheaders are tough to sweep but Texas A&M scored 20 runs in the two games and won the series comfortably.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Kentucky

Last Week: 9 (-4)

Overall Record: 23-8 (5-7)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Miami of Ohio, SEC: Lost two out of three against Mizzou)

Oof. However improved Mizzou is from last year, losing a series to the Tigers feels like something you’ll regret down the line as seeding and battles for the NCAA Tournament commence.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Tennessee

Last Week: 14

Overall Record: 20-12 (4-8)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Austin Peay, SEC: Lost two out of three against LSU).

Tennessee’s bullpen is basically down to the arm of Cam Appenzeller and that’s it. A 16-6 loss in extra innings signifies a massive meltdown in the bullpen, and that’s where Tennessee is at.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) Missouri

Last Week: 15

Overall Record: 19-14 (3-9)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Loss to Kansas SEC: Two out of three over Kentucky).

Props to Missouri for winning a series against the Wildcats. Missouri should get some credit for an epic turnaround. The team won 16 games all of last season. The team won its 16th game on March 24 this year.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) South Carolina

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 15–18 (2-10)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Wofford, SEC: Lost two out of three to Texas)

Alex Valentin outdueling Ruger Riojas is quite impressive, but it still feels like former skipper Paul Mainieri put this team in way too deep of a hole to even begin to attempt to dig out of it for this season.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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