SEC softball power rankings (2-9-26)
Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and strength of schedule. Below are the latest rankings following Weekend (Feb. 6-8).
1) Texas
Last week: No. 2 (+1)
Overall Record: 4-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Washington (twice), UTSA, Nebraska, loss to Nebraska
Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
2) Tennessee
Last week: No. 5 (+3)
Overall Record: 5-0
Last week’s results: Wins over BYU, Liberty, Rutgers, Boston College and Oregon
Key wins: Liberty, Oregon
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
3) Oklahoma
Last week: No. 1 (-2)
Overall Record: 3-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Arizona State and Arizona, loss to Arizona
Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
4) Arkansas
Last week: No. 3 (-1)
Overall Record: 4-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Akron (twice), Coastal Carolina, Virginia, loss to Virginia
Key wins: Virginia
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
5) Florida
Last week: No. 4 (-1)
Overall Record: 5-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Illinois State, Michigan, Bethune-Cookman, Kansas and South Florida
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
6) Texas A&M
Last week: 11 (+5)
Overall Record: 4-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Abilene Christian, Utah State, Providence (twice), lost to Texas Tech
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
7) Alabama
Last week: 9 (+2)
Overall Record: 5-0
Last week’s results: Wins over East Carolina, Villanova (twice), Georgia Tech (twice)
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
8) LSU
Last week: 8
Overall Record: 6-0
Last week’s results: Wins over NC State (twice), Nevada (twice) and Illinois
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
9) South Carolina
Last week: 6 (-3)
Overall Record: 3-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Syracuse, Binghamton and Winthrop, lost twice to Virginia Tech
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
10) Mississippi State
Last week: 10
Overall Record: 4-0
Last week’s results: Wins over Baylor, Northwestern State, Wichita State and New Mexico
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
11) Auburn
Last week: 13 (+2)
Overall Record: 4-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Notre Dame, Michigan State, Clemson and Penn State, losses to North Florida and Pitt
Key wins: Clemson
Bad losses: Pitt
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
12) Georgia
Last week: 7 (-5)
Overall Record: 4-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Missouri State, Fordham (twice), Belmont and loss to Belmont
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
13) Missouri
Last week: 14 (+1)
Overall Record: 2-3
Last week’s results: Wins over Liberty and BYU, losses to Penn State, Oregon, and South Alabama
Key wins: Liberty
Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
14) Kentucky
Last week: 15 (+1)
Overall Record: 4-1
Last week’s results: Wins over Miami (Ohio), Loyola-Chicago (twice) and Minnesota, loss to San Diego State
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
15) Ole Miss
Last week: 12 (-3)
Overall Record: 3-2
Last week’s results: Wins over Cal State Fullerton, CSUN (twice), losses to Cal State Fullerton and Boise State
Key wins: None
Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
