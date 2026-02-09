SEC softball power rankings (2-9-26)

Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and strength of schedule. Below are the latest rankings following Weekend (Feb. 6-8).

1) Texas

Last week: No. 2 (+1)

Overall Record: 4-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Washington (twice), UTSA, Nebraska, loss to Nebraska

Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Tennessee

Last week: No. 5 (+3)

Overall Record: 5-0

Last week’s results: Wins over BYU, Liberty, Rutgers, Boston College and Oregon

Key wins: Liberty, Oregon

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Oklahoma

Last week: No. 1 (-2)

Overall Record: 3-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Arizona State and Arizona, loss to Arizona

Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Arkansas

Last week: No. 3 (-1)

Overall Record: 4-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Akron (twice), Coastal Carolina, Virginia, loss to Virginia

Key wins: Virginia

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Florida

Last week: No. 4 (-1)

Overall Record: 5-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Illinois State, Michigan, Bethune-Cookman, Kansas and South Florida

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Texas A&M

Last week: 11 (+5)

Overall Record: 4-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Abilene Christian, Utah State, Providence (twice), lost to Texas Tech

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Alabama

Last week: 9 (+2)

Overall Record: 5-0

Last week’s results: Wins over East Carolina, Villanova (twice), Georgia Tech (twice)

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) LSU

Last week: 8

Overall Record: 6-0

Last week’s results: Wins over NC State (twice), Nevada (twice) and Illinois

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) South Carolina

Last week: 6 (-3)

Overall Record: 3-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Syracuse, Binghamton and Winthrop, lost twice to Virginia Tech

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Mississippi State

Last week: 10

Overall Record: 4-0

Last week’s results: Wins over Baylor, Northwestern State, Wichita State and New Mexico

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Auburn

Last week: 13 (+2)

Overall Record: 4-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Notre Dame, Michigan State, Clemson and Penn State, losses to North Florida and Pitt

Key wins: Clemson

Bad losses: Pitt

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Georgia

Last week: 7 (-5)

Overall Record: 4-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Missouri State, Fordham (twice), Belmont and loss to Belmont

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Missouri

Last week: 14 (+1)

Overall Record: 2-3

Last week’s results: Wins over Liberty and BYU, losses to Penn State, Oregon, and South Alabama

Key wins: Liberty

Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Kentucky

Last week: 15 (+1)

Overall Record: 4-1

Last week’s results: Wins over Miami (Ohio), Loyola-Chicago (twice) and Minnesota, loss to San Diego State

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) Ole Miss

Last week: 12 (-3)

Overall Record: 3-2

Last week’s results: Wins over Cal State Fullerton, CSUN (twice), losses to Cal State Fullerton and Boise State

Key wins: None

Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

