SEC softball power rankings (3-10-2026)
Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through the first month of play.
1) Tennessee
Last week: No. 1 (-)
Overall Record: 23-0
Last week’s results: Swept LSU (5-0, 11-6, 8-5)
Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State. LSU (x3)
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
2) Texas
Last week: No. 2 (-)
Overall Record: 22-1
Last week’s results: Swept South Carolina (4-2, 3-0, 5-2)
Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska, Arizona (x2), Stanford, South Carolina (x3)
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
3) Alabama
Last week: 3 (-)
Overall Record: 23-0
Last week’s results: Swept Ole Miss (5-3, 13-2 (6), 2-1)
Key wins: Florida State (2x)
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
4) Arkansas
Last week: No. 4 (-)
Overall Record: 22-2
Last week’s results: Won Georgia series 2-1 (2-7, 7-6, 6-0, 12-0), beat Missouri State
Key wins: Virginia, Clemson, Georgia (x2)
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
5) Oklahoma
Last week: No. 5 (-)
Overall Record: 24-2
Last week’s results: Beat North Texas, Abilene Christian (twice) and Louisiana (twice)
Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State, Duke, Cal and Washington
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
6) Florida
Last week: No. 6 (-)
Overall Record: 26-1
Last week’s results: Swept Missouri (5-4, 4-3 (11), 5-2)
Key wins: None
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
7) Georgia
Last week: 7 (-)
Overall Record: 19-7
Last week’s results: Beat Georgia State and Arkansas, lost to Arkansas twice
Key wins: Nebraska, Duke, Arkansas
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
8) LSU
Last week: 8 (-)
Overall Record: 17-7
Last week’s results: Swept by Tennessee (0-5, 6-11, 5-8)
Key wins: Oklahoma State
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
9) Auburn
Last week: 10 (+1)
Overall Record: 19-7
Last week’s results: Won Kentucky series (3-8, 6-2, 6-5)
Key wins: Clemson, Oregon
Bad losses: Pitt
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
10) Texas A&M
Last week: 9 (-1)
Overall Record: 17-8
Last week’s results: Beat Louisiana Tech and Tarleton State, lost to Texas State
Key wins: Duke
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
11) Mississippi State
Last week: 11 (-)
Overall Record: 18-2
Last week’s results: Beat UAB, New Mexico (twice), South Alabama (twice) and Samford
Key wins: Clemson
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
12) South Carolina
Last week: 12 (-)
Overall Record: 15-9
Last week’s results: Swept by Texas (2-4, 0-3, 2-5)
Key wins: Washington
Bad losses: Marist
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes
13) Kentucky
Last week: 13 (-)
Overall Record: 19-6
Last week’s results: Beat IU – Indy, lost Auburn series (8-3, 2-6, 6-5)
Key wins: Stanford
Bad losses: None
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
14) Ole Miss
Last week: 14 (-)
Overall Record: 18-8
Last week’s results: Beat UT – Martin (twice), swept by Alabama (3-5, 2-13 (6), 1-2)
Key wins: None
Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
15) Missouri
Last week: 15 (-)
Overall Record: 7-16
Last week’s results: Swept by Florida (4-5, 3-4 (11), 2-5)
Key wins: FAU, Duke
Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama, Houston
Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No
