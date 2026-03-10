SEC softball power rankings (3-10-2026)

Each week through the end of the 2026 college softball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 15 teams stand through the first month of play.

1) Tennessee

Last week: No. 1 (-)

Overall Record: 23-0

Last week’s results: Swept LSU (5-0, 11-6, 8-5)

Key wins: Oregon, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic, UCLA, Florida State. LSU (x3)

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

Last week: No. 2 (-)

Overall Record: 22-1

Last week’s results: Swept South Carolina (4-2, 3-0, 5-2)

Key wins: Washington (x2), Nebraska, Arizona (x2), Stanford, South Carolina (x3)

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Alabama

Last week: 3 (-)

Overall Record: 23-0

Last week’s results: Swept Ole Miss (5-3, 13-2 (6), 2-1)

Key wins: Florida State (2x)

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Arkansas

Last week: No. 4 (-)

Overall Record: 22-2

Last week’s results: Won Georgia series 2-1 (2-7, 7-6, 6-0, 12-0), beat Missouri State

Key wins: Virginia, Clemson, Georgia (x2)

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Oklahoma

Last week: No. 5 (-)

Overall Record: 24-2

Last week’s results: Beat North Texas, Abilene Christian (twice) and Louisiana (twice)

Key wins: Arizona (2x), Arizona State, Duke, Cal and Washington

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Florida

Last week: No. 6 (-)

Overall Record: 26-1

Last week’s results: Swept Missouri (5-4, 4-3 (11), 5-2)

Key wins: None

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Georgia

Last week: 7 (-)

Overall Record: 19-7

Last week’s results: Beat Georgia State and Arkansas, lost to Arkansas twice

Key wins: Nebraska, Duke, Arkansas

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) LSU

Last week: 8 (-)

Overall Record: 17-7

Last week’s results: Swept by Tennessee (0-5, 6-11, 5-8)

Key wins: Oklahoma State

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Auburn

Last week: 10 (+1)

Overall Record: 19-7

Last week’s results: Won Kentucky series (3-8, 6-2, 6-5)

Key wins: Clemson, Oregon

Bad losses: Pitt

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Texas A&M

Last week: 9 (-1)

Overall Record: 17-8

Last week’s results: Beat Louisiana Tech and Tarleton State, lost to Texas State

Key wins: Duke

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Mississippi State

Last week: 11 (-)

Overall Record: 18-2

Last week’s results: Beat UAB, New Mexico (twice), South Alabama (twice) and Samford

Key wins: Clemson

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) South Carolina

Last week: 12 (-)

Overall Record: 15-9

Last week’s results: Swept by Texas (2-4, 0-3, 2-5)

Key wins: Washington

Bad losses: Marist

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Kentucky

Last week: 13 (-)

Overall Record: 19-6

Last week’s results: Beat IU – Indy, lost Auburn series (8-3, 2-6, 6-5)

Key wins: Stanford

Bad losses: None

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14) Ole Miss

Last week: 14 (-)

Overall Record: 18-8

Last week’s results: Beat UT – Martin (twice), swept by Alabama (3-5, 2-13 (6), 1-2)

Key wins: None

Bad losses: Boise State, Cal State Fullerton

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) Missouri

Last week: 15 (-)

Overall Record: 7-16

Last week’s results: Swept by Florida (4-5, 3-4 (11), 2-5)

Key wins: FAU, Duke

Bad losses: Penn State, South Alabama, Houston

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

