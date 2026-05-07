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SEC Tournament: Arkansas amped for another chance at Alabama

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland10 minutes agoHawgBeat

Arkansas (42-10) continues SEC Tournament play against Alabama (47-6) on Thursday after shutting out Mississippi State in the Second Round.

Tianna Bell hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning for the game’s first run, then a two-run shot by Kailey Wyckoff in the fifth would be all the 7-seeded Hogs needed behind a complete, three-hit performance from Payton Burnham.

You can catch the full box score here.

The Alabama/Arkansas matchups will begin at the conclusion of the Auburn/Florida matchup that is set for first pitch at 10 a.m. CT. Arkansas got one win over the Crimson Tide when the two met for a series at Rhoads Stadium in March, but Alabama came took the series with a pair of 4-1 victories.

Notables from Arkansas’ win over Mississippi State

  • Tianna Bell hit her team-leading 15th home run of the season. Her 15 home runs this season tie a single-season career high she set in 2025 at Cal.
  • Payton Burnham tossed her fourth seven-inning complete game shutout of the season and her sixth of her career.
  • Payton Burnham’s complete-game shutout was the first by an Arkansas pitcher in an SEC Tournament contest since Chenise Delce accomplished the feat (7 IP, 5 K, 2 H) during a 4-0 win over Missouri to give Arkansas the SEC Tournament Championship on May 14, 2022.
  • Arkansas has won a game at the SEC Tournament in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999-2001.

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Statistical comparison

2026 StatsArkansasAlabama
Batting average.341.328
OPS1.0121.011
Runs per game7.66.5
Home runs 7083
Stolen bases (success rate)31 (94%)68 (86%)
ERA2.461.56
Opponent batting average.213.169
Fielding percentage.981.978

How To Watch 

Who: 7-seed Arkansas Razorbacks vs. 2-seed Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Thursday, May 7 at (approx.) 1 p.m. CT

Where: John Cropp Stadium – Lexington, Kentucky 

How to watch: SEC Network 

Players To Watch

ARKANSAS 

LHP Robyn Herron

2026 stats: 1.86 ERA, 26 GP, 101.2 IP, 64 H, 27 ER, 38 BB, 158 K, .173 BAA

1B Tianna Bell 

2026 stats: .377/.456/.717, 52 GP, 159 AB, 60 H, 9 2B, 15 HR, 55 RBI, 20 BB, 16 K

UTL Brinli Bain

2026 stats: .360/.511/.551, 52 GP, 136 AB, 49 H, 17 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 41 BB, 18 K

3B Ella McDowell 

2026 stats: .346/.432/.610, 159 AB, 55 H, 9 2B, 11 HR, 50 RBI, 22 BB, 13 K

LF Dakota Kennedy 

2026 stats: .353/.451/.750, 46 GP, 136 AB, 48 H, 10 2B, 1 3B, 14 HR, 43 RBI, 22 BB, 21 K

ALABAMA

RHP Jocelyn Briski

2026 stats: 1.46 ERA, 28 GP, 129.2 IP, 86 H, 27 ER, 17 BB, 167 K, .181 BAA

RHP Vic Moten

2026 stats: 1.61 ERA, 27 GP, 122 IP, 62 H, 28 ER, 44 BB, 151 K, .147 BAA

1B Brooke Wells

2026 stats: .413/.533/.937, 52 GP, 143 AB, 59 H, 12 2B, 21 HR, 58 RBI, 37 BB, 22 K

DP Alexis Pupillo

2026 stats: .400/.508/.780, 53 GP, 150 AB, 10 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 51 RBI, 26 BB, 20 K

RF Ana Roman

2026 stats: .333/.474/.675, 53 GP, 123 AB, 41 H, 4 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR, 41 RBI, 29 BB, 23 K

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