SEC Week 11 Power Rankings: Top 3 hold firm, LSU continues to crater

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 11.

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1) Texas A&M

Last Week: 1

Overall Record: 33-8 (14-6)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Florida)

Jorian Wilson has quickly ascended from athletic freshman to the Aggies’ third best hitter behind Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorell. His 5-for-9 finish to the Florida series with 2 home runs gives the Aggies another terrifying bat in an already terrifying lineup.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Georgia

Last Week: 2

Overall Record: 34-11 (15-6)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Loss to Georgia Tech, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Ole Miss)

If there is one weakness of Georgia, it would be the lack of bullpen depth. That certainly wasn’t the case though as Georgia outlasted Ole Miss in a 14-inning battle of attrition between the bullpens as part of the second game of a doubleheader. A good outing from reliever Paul Farley gives Georgia something to build off of moving forward.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Texas

Last week: 3

Overall Record: 32-9 (13-7)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Vanderbilt).

The SEC leader in ERA and WHIP among NCAA qualifiers in conference play is none other than freshman closer Sam Cozart. Cozart was nails again to clinch the series against Vanderbilt in the rubber match, even though he allowed the tying run to score in the eighth. Cozart now has a ridiculous 1.31 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 20 ⅔ innings in SEC play.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Auburn

Last Week: 5 (+1)

Overall Record: 30-13 (12-9)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Samford, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Oklahoma).

Four of the Top 10 pitchers in ERA for the SEC are Auburn Tigers. The quartet of Jake Marciano, Andreas Alvarez, Alex Petrovic and Jackson Saunders played a key part in allowing just 10 runs all weekend to Oklahoma.



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Mississippi State

Last Week: 6 (+1)

Overall Record: 34-10 (13-8)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Memphis, SEC: Swept LSU)

Jacob Parker wins the cool moment of the week for his game-tying grand slam in the middle game against LSU. And now that Jack Bauer can actually control his high octane fastball, the Bulldogs actually have a solid bullpen that can hold their own late in games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Ole Miss

Last Week: 4 (-2)

Overall Record: 31-14 (11-10)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Murray State , SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Georgia)

Ole Miss’ lineup has still been feast or famine even in the recent hot stretch. The offense going cold in the wee hours of the morning when the Rebels had chance after chance to walk off Georgia and win another series ultimately cost them the series.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Oklahoma

Last Week: 8 (+1)

Overall Record: 29-14 (11-10)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek:Win over Oral Roberts, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Auburn)

Oklahoma’s pitching is a shell of what it was in non-conference play. The Sooners gave up 21 runs to Auburn over the weekend and LJ Mercurius has the highest ERA in SEC play among qualified pitchers at 9.31.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Florida

Last Week: 7 (-1)

Overall Record: 29-16 (11-10)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to Jacksonville, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Texas A&M)

Florida has seen the past 2 weeks play out the exact same way. Lose a midweek game because of lack of pitching depth. Win a solid game one behind a stellar outing from ace Aidan King and fall apart in the second and third game because of lackluster offensive performances. Blake Cyr can only do so much in the middle of the lineup. Florida needs to quickly get Brendan Lawson going and free of illness before the season sinks.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Arkansas

Last week: 10 (+1)

Overall Record: 29-16 (11-10)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Missouri State, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Missouri)

Arkansas has a game 3 crisis. The pitching is a disaster and for some reason the offense can’t score any runs against the other Sunday starters of the league. Other than the 14-run wind aided outburst last week, Arkansas has scored 4, 6, 3, 3 and 1 run in their last five games to close out a series.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Tennessee

Last Week: 12 (+2)

Overall Record: 29-15 (10-11)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Lipscomb, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Alabama).

Doubleheaders are always difficult to sweep and outscoring Alabama 21-4 after dropping the series opener in a back-and-forth affair should do wonders for Tennessee’s tournament resume down the stretch. Josh Elander looks to have steadied the ship just in time in his first season to safely make a regional.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 9 (-2)

Overall Record: 26-19 (10-11)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Xavier, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Texas)

I had held firm up until now that Vandy was going to find a way out of the mess they dug themselves, but they are running out of time. The series against Texas was right there for the taking. For the first time in a long time, Vandy’s season looks like it might end early.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

12) Alabama

Last Week: 11 (-1)

Overall Record: 29-16 (10-11)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to UAB, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Tennessee)

Coming into the season, the consensus was that Alabama would go as far as Justin Lebron could take them. He’s not taking them very far after another 2-for-12 weekend and the team doesn’t look like it’s destined for great heights. The Tide are now 2-7 in their last three SEC weekends.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) South Carolina

Last Week: 15 (+2)

Overall Record: 22–23 (7-14)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Presbyterian, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Kentucky)

I’ve been pretty facetious in my write-ups of Gamecock Baseball because this does feel like a lame duck season but for Monte Lee to already have more SEC wins than Paul Mainieri did and to pass LSU in the standings is mighty impressive.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14) Kentucky

Last Week: 13 (-1)

Overall Record: 27-15 (9-12)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to Louisville, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to South Carolina)

Kentucky was able to salvage the finale against South Carolina, but what was meant to be a resume building weekend to get to the requisite number of wins (14-16), quickly turned into a house of horrors. Kentucky will once again be sweating bullets all the way up till the selection show.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) LSU

Last Week: 14 (-1)

Overall Record: 24-21 (6-15)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over New Orleans, SEC: Swept by Mississippi State)

I wrote last week that you should never count out the defending national champs. Now LSU is probably at peace that the Tigers will just head to Hoover and see how far they get. Blowing three more winnable games against Mississippi State all with leads all but kills their at-large chances.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 21-23 (4-17)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to SIUE, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Arkansas).

Missouri was not too far off from taking a series away from Arkansas. They did manage to win their first SEC home game in nearly 2 years. I’m not advocating that Kerrick Jackson get SEC Coach of the Year for finishing what is likely last place, but he’s done a really good job. The fact that it is possible that Missouri finishes with a better SEC record than LSU at this point in the season is just ridiculous.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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