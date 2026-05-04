SEC Week 12 Power Rankings: Georgia reclaims top spot, Kentucky rises after solid weekend

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 12.

Follow HawgBeat all season long for coverage of the Razorbacks.

1) Georgia

Last Week: 2 (+1)

Overall Record: 38-11 (18-6)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Troy, SEC: Swept Missouri)

While the rest of the league was fighting for their lives and jockeying for position amongst themselves, Georgia cruised to a sweep over Mizzou, outscoring the Tigers 31-7. The Bulldogs now have one hand on the regular season title and are 2.5 games clear of their nearest pursuers with 6 games left.

2) Texas

Last week: 3 (+1)

Overall Record: 35-10 (15-8)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Sam Houston, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Mississippi State).

Outfielder Aiden Robbins has been one of the best pickups out of the portal from Seton Hall. After a 5-for-10 weekend against Mississippi State, Robbins is slashing .365/.446/.729 with 18 home runs. Texas also came back from 5-0 down to win the rubber match against Mississippi State.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Auburn

Last Week: 4 (+1)

Overall Record: 32-14 (14-10)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Texas A&M).

Another week, another stunning performance from the Auburn pitching staff. Although the sweep would have been nice, holding arguably the most potent offense in the SEC in Texas A&M is better than just about anyone else has done.



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Texas A&M

Last Week: 1 (-3)

Overall Record: 35-10 (15-8)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Tarleton State, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Auburn)

Even though the Aggies lost the series, Gavin Grahovac kept mashing and people were all at the Banana Ball game anyway. Clayton Freshcorn held his nerve in the top of the ninth with a game-ending 6-4-3 double play for his 11th save to avoid a sweep.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Mississippi State

Last Week: 5

Overall Record: 36-12 (14-10)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Ole Miss, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Texas)

Mississippi State blew a 5-0 lead early in the rubber game and somehow wasn’t the most frustrating thing that happened this week. What in the world is this? At least they won the game to finish 4-0 over the Rebels this season.

We are underway from Pearl 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gxRtk8vGH8 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 28, 2026

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Florida

Last Week: 8 (+2)

Overall Record: 31-17 (13-11)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Oklahoma)

You really feared for Florida after even the heroic efforts of Aidan King was not enough to carry the Gators to a series-opening win. Florida hasn’t really fixed any of their other problems either. The bullpen is still thin and blew another game. Liam Peterson is still inconsistent. Brendan Lawson is still ice cold. Enter Dr. Ohtani, also known as Caden McDonald to save the day. The Dr. part comes from his biology major, but Jac Caglianone, who let you back in the building? 4-for-5 with 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 6 RBI. And he pitched in the same game, recording the win, pitching 3 scoreless innings of relief and striking out 4.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Alabama

Last Week: 12 (+5)

Overall Record: 32-16 (13-11)

Last week’s results: 3-0 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept Vanderbilt)

The Tuscaloosa regional might be on after all. What a story Eric Hines has become. Last year, he was playing high school baseball a stone’s throw away from Sewell-Thomas Stadium and now he has a .539 slugging percentage in the SEC.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Arkansas

Last week: 9 (+1)

Overall Record: 32-17 (13-11)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Northwestern State, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Ole Miss)

What a time for Kuhio Aloy to get hot after struggling for most of the season. Aloy homered in all 3 games in the series against Ole Miss and now leads the team in batting average. He also unleashed violence on a BBQ truck for good measure.

469 FEET 117 MPH FROM KUHIO ALOY pic.twitter.com/COA9TwlVfi — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 3, 2026

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

ALSO READ: Turner walks off Rebels, Razorbacks clinch series

9) Ole Miss

Last Week: 6 (-3)

Overall Record: 32-17 (12-12)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to Mississippi State, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Arkansas)

Ole Miss was three outs away from a mighty series win after getting run-ruled in the opener before Christian Turner walked off the Rebels in the bottom of the ninth. The Ole Miss offense is what it is at this point, tons of strikeouts and homers, but the Rebels asking closer Walker Hooks to get 14 outs on back-to-back days probably indicates a trust issue in the bullpen.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Kentucky

Last Week: 14 (+4)

Overall Record: 29-16 (11-13)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out over 3 to Tennessee)

Jaxon Jelkin bounced back with his best outing yet given the team’s situation, going 8 innings of 2-run ball, striking out 11. There are others in the conference with more eye-popping ERAs and strikeout numbers, but there’s something to be said for leading the conference in innings pitched.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Oklahoma

Last Week: 7 (-4)

Overall Record: 30-16 (12-12)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: None, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Florida)

Oklahoma looks to have avoided the worst for pitcher Cameron Johnson, who exited his start after just one inning and lost the momentum of the series after winning the series opener against Florida ace Aidan King.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Tennessee

Last Week: 10 (-2)

Overall Record: 31-17 (11-13)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over West Georgia, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Kentucky).

An already bad weekend nearly turned into a disaster when Kentucky brought the winning run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth looking for a sweep after entering down 4. Thankfully Brandon Arvidson steadied the ship just in time to keep Tennessee on the right side of the bubble, only just though.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) LSU

Last Week: 15 (+2)

Overall Record: 28-21 (9-15)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Southeast Louisiana, SEC: Swept South Carolina)

You can see the vision with the team especially with the emergence of young talent like Omar Serna Jr. LSU has just left themselves way too much to do, I wouldn’t want to face a motivated LSU in Hoover though.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 11 (-3)

Overall Record: 27-22 (10-14)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Middle Tennessee, SEC: Swept by Alabama)

Well, add Vandy to the growing list of traditional SEC powerhouses that head to Hoover needing to win the whole thing to make the big dance. Tim Corbin has forgotten more about baseball than I’ll ever know, but pulling your ace at 70 pitches given the state of the bullpen is indefensible.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) South Carolina

Last Week: 13 (-2)

Overall Record: 22–27 (7-17)

Last week’s results: 0-4 (Midweek: Loss to The Citadel, SEC: Swept by LSU)

South Carolina just can’t get rid of the ghosts of Paul Mainieri, can they? Of all the teams to sweep South Carolina, it just had to be LSU.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 21-26 (4-20)

Last week’s results: 0-3 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept by Georgia).

The series against Georgia probably highlights that despite all the progress, Missouri still has a long way to go.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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