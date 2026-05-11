SEC Week 13 Power Rankings: Georgia wagon keeps rolling, LSU, Vanderbilt languish

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 13.

Follow HawgBeat all season long for coverage of the Razorbacks.

1) Georgia

Last Week: 1

Overall Record: 41-11 (21-6)

Last week’s results: 3-0 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept LSU)

For as much parity that the league has this year, Georgia has just been a runaway train. To clinch the title with 4 games to spare is mighty impressive. They also have a series win over their closest pursuer in Texas A&M.

2) Auburn

Last Week: 3 (+1)

Overall Record: 35-15 (16-11)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over UAB, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Mississippi State).

Chase Fralick gets lost in the shuffle in this conference of elite catchers but he’s done nothing but hit in his two seasons. After hitting .335 as a freshman, he’s slashing .321/.420/.616 this year and his solo home run in the ninth inning in the middle game of the series ultimately proved to be the difference.



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Alabama

Last Week: 7 (+4)

Overall Record: 32-16 (13-11)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Loss to Troy, SEC: Swept South Carolina)

Alabama is having quite the sprint to the finish line. The Tide have won their last six SEC games to go along with their seven game streak earlier this season. Alabama had the easiest opponent amongst the team tied at 13-11 coming into the weekend and held serve with a relatively comfortable sweep over South Carolina.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Texas A&M

Last Week: 4

Overall Record: 37-12 (16-10)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Prairie View A&M, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Ole Miss)

Clayton Freshcorn might be the SEC’s most improved player. After logging a 4.67 ERA in 2025, Freshcorn has become one of the most reliable relievers in the conference. The junior has done a bit of everything for the Aggies. Even though he took the loss in the series finale, he pitched 5 innings of 1-run ball to drop his ERA to 2.27.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Texas

Last week: 2 (-3)

Overall Record: 37-12 (16-10)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over UTSA, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Tennessee).

Texas ultimately slugged their way back to victory on Sunday to salvage the series finale but the ongoing struggles of Ruger Riojas leaves the Longhorns with a sudden gaping hole down the stretch. Texas may just try and power through with just two starters the rest of the way home.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Florida

Last Week: 6

Overall Record: 34-18 (15-12)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: North Florida, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Kentucky)

Nice to see the offense pick up a rare poor outing from Aidan King with 6 runs in the bottom of the eighth. Also, Caden McDonald keeps being college baseball’s version of Shohei Ohtani. 4 ⅓ scoreless innings in the finale to clinch the series and a 4-for-11 weekend at the plate. Brendan Lawson finally broke out of his slump with a huge 3-run double as part of the rally in the opener.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Arkansas

Last week: 8 (+1)

Overall Record: 34-18 (15-12)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Oklahoma)

Arkansas’ offense has finally come alive. Maika Niu, Kuhio Aloy and TJ Pompey all had solid weekends at the plate as the Razorbacks scored at least 10 runs in each of the three games against Oklahoma.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Mississippi State

Last Week: 5 (-3)

Overall Record: 38-14 (15-12)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Nicholls State, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Auburn)

Ryan McPherson is back and it’s a much-needed boost for the Bulldogs down the stretch. He only went 1 ⅔ innings in his return but allowing him to slowly back from injury with 2 more weeks before the regionals should help.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Ole Miss

Last Week: 9

Overall Record: 34-18 (14-13)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Texas A&M)

After losing the series against Arkansas last week in heartbreaking fashion, Ole Miss felt like it could be treading water coming down the stretch, but bounced back to clinch a series against a frontrunner in Texas A&M. Giving Walker Hooks the middle game off and using him twice this weekend yielded much better results as he picked up both saves in the pair of wins.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Tennessee

Last Week: 12 (+2)

Overall Record: 34-18 (13-14)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Presbyterian, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Texas)

Tennessee has come storming back this week to all but clinch an NCAA Tournament berth. What a time for Tegan Kuhns to finally put it all together and strike out 15 against one of the best offenses in the SEC.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Oklahoma

Last Week: 11

Overall Record: 31-18 (13-14)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: None, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Arkansas)

Oklahoma taking the series finale was huge to avoid the slipping into unwanted waters heading into the final weekend. Catcher Deiten LaChance is starting to heat up after a 6-for-10 weekend in Fayetteville.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Kentucky

Last Week: 10 (-2)

Overall Record: 30-18 (12-15)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: None, SEC: Lost 2 out over 3 against Florida)

Kentucky was one of the last teams in the tournament last season and could find themselves in a similar position this season. After Jaxon Jelkin threw an 8 inning complete game last week, he did one better against Florida with a proper complete game.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

13) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 14 (+1)

Overall Record: 29-24 (11-16)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Louisville, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Mizzou)

I’ll just leave this here. A lot of non-Vandy fans are laughing at the demise this season, but the fact that this happened is ridiculous.

Vanderbilt had taken the lead on an inside the park home run by Braden Holcomb with two outs.



Umpires gathered after the hit after #Mizzou players stuck their hands up for and ruled the hit a ground-rule double tying it up at 7 and putting runners on second and third two outs. pic.twitter.com/DEaDg4Ov6U — Henry_Chappell (@Henry_C81) May 9, 2026

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

14) LSU

Last Week: 13 (-1)

Overall Record: 29-24 (9-18)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Tulane, SEC: Swept by Georgia)

How much money would you have made at the beginning of the season if you bet that both LSU and Vanderbilt would miss the NCAA Tournament?

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) South Carolina

Last Week: 15

Overall Record: 22–30 (7-20)

Last week’s results: 0-3 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept by Alabama)

Two more weeks until we can start the coaching carousel properly.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 23-27 (6-21)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Vanderbilt)

Doubling the SEC total from last year is mighty impressive and winning two different series is a huge improvement under Kerrick Jackson.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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