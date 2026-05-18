SEC Week 14 Power Rankings: Florida, Alabama sprint to finish line; Georgia stays on top

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 14, the final rankings of the season.

Follow HawgBeat all season long for coverage of the Razorbacks.

1) Georgia

Last Week: 1

Overall Record: 43-12 (23-7)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Auburn)

There was no doubt heading into this weekend who the kings of the SEC were this season, but for any non-believers holding out, a series win over the RPI conference leader and the No. 1 strength of schedule team in the country should vanquish them into smithereens.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas A&M

Last Week: 4 (+2)

Overall Record: 39-13 (18-11)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Mississippi State)

Texas A&M will have to hope that they can ride Aidan Sims in the postseason for some quality innings as a starter because the world got a glimpse of what it might look like in the series opener. However, the Aggies have a formula and it is working, just outslug everyone. Quite the turnaround for Michael Earley in year 2 going from no NCAA Tournament to 18 SEC wins while having a game cancelled.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Texas

Last week: 5 (+2)

Overall Record: 40-12 (19-10)

Last week’s results: 3-0 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept Missouri).

Burning Kaleb Rogers’ redshirt in the final game of the season probably indicates where Jim Schlossnagle is at in terms of bullpen options. Ruger Riojas pitched just ⅓ of an inning. Supposedly that was the plan, we’ll see if it was a convenient truth.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Alabama

Last Week: 3 (-1)

Overall Record: 37-18 (18-12)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Ole Miss)

The development and consistency of Myles Upchurch for Alabama as the Game 3 starter has been a sight to behold. Upchurch has taken the ball every weekend and with his team needing a win to secure the double bye, he pitched 7 innings of 2 run ball against a potent Ole Miss offense.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Florida

Last Week: 6 (+1)

Overall Record: 37-18 (18-12)

Last week’s results: 3-0 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept LSU)

Even though it was against a beleaguered LSU lineup, Liam Peterson turning in a 7-inning complete game, allowing just one run is the most encouraging development for a Florida team that has been waiting on its ace for what feels like the whole season.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Auburn

Last Week: 2 (-4)

Overall Record: 36-18 (17-13)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Lost to Jacksonville State, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Georgia).

As if this Auburn needed more good pitching, LJ Cormier has become a weapon out of the bullpen. The true freshman has a 2.29 ERA across 35 ⅓ innings and allowed just one run in 4 ⅓ innings against Georgia, the top offense in the conference.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Arkansas

Last week: 7

Overall Record: 36-19 (17-13)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Kentucky)

Arkansas’ lineup is suddenly mashing and Zack Stewart looks back to his 2024 form, homering in all three games this weekend. Tough life for whoever gets Arkansas as the No. 2 seed in their regional.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Mississippi State

Last Week: 8

Overall Record: 39-16 (16-14)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: None, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Texas A&M)

The top 4 of Mississippi State’s lineup with Gehrig Frei, Ace Reese, Noah Sullivan and Jacob Parker is about as potent as they come and showed it this weekend against Texas A&M with all four getting at least a hit in all 3 games. Bullpen issues still persist, though.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Ole Miss

Last Week: 9

Overall Record: 36-20 (15-15)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Beat UT Martin, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Alabama)

Judd Utermark, new home run king at a historic program like Ole Miss. What an accomplishment and what a lovely tribute video.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Tennessee

Last Week: 10

Overall Record: 37-19 (15-15)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Belmont, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Oklahoma)

Levi Clark, a huge piece of the team coming into the season, has finally come alive. He’s hit in eight of his nine games and has raised his average to .234. Tennessee sprinting to the finish line and closing SEC play 5-2 puts them comfortably into the tournament.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Oklahoma

Last Week: 11

Overall Record: 32-20 (14-16)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: None, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Tennessee)

Oklahoma has taken the mantle from Florida as the toughest team to evaluate in the conference. The talent on the pitching staff with Cameron Johnson, LJ Mercurius and Cord Rager is undeniable, but inconsistent results have cost the Sooners more than their share of games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 13 (+1)

Overall Record: 32-24 (14-16)

Last week’s results: 3-0 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept South Carolina)

The sweep of South Carolina came a day late and a dollar short. Now Tim Corbin will go all in to try and keep the 19 season regional streak alive.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

13) Kentucky

Last Week: 12 (-1)

Overall Record: 31-20 (13-17)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: None, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Arkansas)

Nick Mingione had one goal this weekend, get to 13 SEC wins. He did everything except find a pitcher on the moon he could throw. From cancelling the midweek to using his Saturday starter to close out the opener. Now it’s in the committee’s hands to see if Mingione played himself. Past history says the Wildcats should be fine, but history is not always the best predictor.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) LSU

Last Week: 14

Overall Record: 29-27 (9-21)

Last week’s results: 0-3 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept by Florida)

In a season where good moments were few and far between for LSU, nice to see in-state player Jake Brown get a curtain call at the Box.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) South Carolina

Last Week: 15

Overall Record: 22–34 (7-23)

Last week’s results: 0-4 (Midweek: Loss to Winthrop, SEC: Swept by Vanderbilt)

One more week until we can start the coaching carousel properly.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 23-30 (6-24)

Last week’s results: 0-3 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept by Texas)

Doubling the SEC total from last year means that at this rate Missouri will be 24-6 in SEC play in 2028 and outright conference champions.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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