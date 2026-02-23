SEC Week 2 Power Rankings: Auburn rises, Tennessee craters after series loss

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following opening weekend.

1) LSU

Overall Record: 8-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 2

Last week: 1

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Wins over Nicholls State, Indiana, Notre Dame and UCF)

Indiana nearly carried its Cignetti magic into baseball, but it’s going to take some doing to take down the defending champs. The emergence of Gavin Guidry as a lockdown piece out of the bullpen after his long-awaited return from a back injury should pay huge dividends for LSU for when things do get sticky.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Mississippi State

Overall Record: 8-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 4

Last week: 3 (+1)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (Wins over Troy and Alcorn State, sweep over Delaware)

After not pitching opening weekend, Jack Bauer announced himself as a problem to the rest of the SEC for the next 3 years. Even with the increase in velocity, 99 miles an hour from a freshman will still turn heads. Third baseman Ace Reese is still on fire.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Texas

Overall Record: 7-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 3

Last Week: 2 (-1)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over Lamar, sweep over Michigan State)

Texas has yet to be truly tested the first two weekends, but displayed another slate where the trio of starters just take over the games. With Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis, this Texas team might not need much offense to win most contests.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Auburn

Overall Record: 6-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 9

Last Week: 8 (+4)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Loss to Cincinnati, wins over Kansas State, Florida State and Louisville)

Auburn gives us the latest exhibit as to why midweeks don’t matter in the grand scheme of things for SEC teams. To outscore the weekend competition 23-12 that included a pair of top-20 teams after being blanked by Cincinnati immediately alleviates most of the offensive concern.



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Florida

Overall Record: 7-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 12

Last Week: 4 (-1)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (2 wins over Stetson and 3 over Kennesaw State)

Friday night ace needed to be better than his shaky opening day outing. Mission accomplished with 12 strikeouts in five scoreless. Florida’s Sunday pitching may not be as strong as some of its counterparts in the top echelon of the SEC, but this team can really hit.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Arkansas

Overall Record: 6-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 8

Last week: 5 (-1)

Last week’s results: 3-0 (Sweep over Xavier)

Arkansas looks to have quite the advantage with the Sunday slot in the rotation. Lefty Colin Fisher’s second straight sublime start, an abbreviated one-hitter will be enough to win games without much else. The offense still leaves something to be desired.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Oklahoma

Overall Record: 7-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 21

Last Week: 6 (-1)

Last week’s results: 3-0 (Sweep over Coppin State)

After playing some of the toughest competition in the first weekend of the season, Oklahoma showed no mercy against Coppin State, a team that finished with a losing record in the NEC last year. It’s hard to argue against outscoring your opponent 57-1. The stat of the weekend is that Coppin State had almost as many errors (8) as hits (9) across the three games. For the Power Rankings though, no one above them lost to warrant bumping them past sixth.

8) Georgia

Overall Record: 6-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 14

Last Week: 9 (+1)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over USC Upstate, sweep over Samford)

Once again, Joey Volchko looked worth every penny as a Friday starter. Wes Johnson’s offenses always hit a ton of homers and they’re already up to 24 in 7 games.

9) Ole Miss

Overall Record: 8-0

Last Week: 11 (+2)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (Wins over Arkansas State, Jackson State, sweep over Missouri State.

SEC Preseason Pitcher of the Year Hunter Elliott allowed just one run in 5 innings of work with 7 strikeouts. The lineup full of returning players scored 28 runs in three games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Texas A&M

Overall Record: 7-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 24

Last Week: 10

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, sweep over Penn)

It’s hard to dock a team for staying undefeated, but if not for a heroic effort by the pitching staff that included a 1-0 shutout, a 2-1 win in extras and a freshman (Aiden Sims) throwing over 100 pitches, Texas A&M very well could have lost this series.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Vanderbilt

Overall Record: 6-2

Last Week: 12 (+1)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (2 wins over Eastern Michigan and 3 over Marist)

Vandy took out its frustrations on Eastern Michigan and Marist after a difficult first weekend. In the world of high velocity, it’s awesome to see a reputable SEC program run out Connor Fennell and his sub-90 fastball and pitch well.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Tennessee

Overall Record: 5-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 13

Last Week: 7 (-5)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Win over UNC Asheville, lost two out of three against Kent State).



We saw A&M go through this exact same problem in 2025. The parallels are uncanny. A popular assistant that is well liked by the players is promoted to head coach after the predecessor leaves in a saga. The expectations aren’t quite as high with this team, but it was the Aggies’ slow start that got them last year. Let’s hope for the Vols sake, they’re not barreling down the same path after losing a series to Kent State. Plus the grill nearly caused a fire hazard at Lindsey-Nelson.

This Tennessee baseball fan was STRUGGLING on the grill: 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/CMrfZNOsO9 — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) February 22, 2026

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Alabama

Overall Record: 7-1

Last Week: 14 (+1)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (Wins over Samford, Alabama State, sweep over Rhode Island

A pair of one-run midweek wins offers some potential as to the vulnerability of the team if shortstop Justin Lebron isn’t carrying the squad. The Tide did look good in a comprehensive sweep of Rhode Island.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Kentucky

Overall Record: 5-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 18

Last Week: 13 (-1)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Loss to Morehead State, took two out of three against Evansville)

Superstar shortstop Tyler Bell’s absence is already being felt in the lineup. Kentucky lost a 1-0 series finale against the Purple Aces.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) South Carolina

Overall Record: 6–2

Last Week: 15

Last week’s results: 4-1 (Wins over Wofford, Gardner-Webb, Navy and Air Force, loss to Army)

I think there’s a part in all of us that wants Paul Mainieri to work out at South Carolina, unfortunately it feels like watching a slow slide into despair. Opening week is far too early to be making comments like this.

Paul Mainieri: Lot of guys were tired from 18 innings yesterday. They made the decision to not take BP on the field, but in the cage, hoping to preserve legs.



"I didn't have them ready to play today." — David Cloninger (@DCPandC) February 14, 2026



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Overall Record: 5-2

Last Week: 16

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Lost to Florida Atlantic, sweep of New Haven)

What a weird flip that the midweek was probably a tougher test than the weekend series and the result reflects that. Mizzou keeps swinging the bats at an impressive rate, at least to start the season.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

