SEC Week 3 Power Rankings: New No. 1, Vanderbilt falls after three straight losses

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 3.

Follow HawgBeat all season long for coverage of the Razorbacks

1) Mississippi State

Overall Record: 11-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 4

Last week: 2 (+1)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Wins over Austin Peay, Arizona State and Virginia Tech, loss to UCLA)

If the fence at Globe Life Field was a foot taller, Mississippi State might just be the No. 1 team in the country. A ground-rule double kept UCLA alive before they came back to win a heavyweight fight. The Bulldogs were also just one out away from winning it in the ninth. They just got Roch’d when potential No. 1 overall pick Roch Cholowsky blasted a majestic game-tying home run.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Texas

Overall Record: 11-0

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 3

Last week: 3 (+1)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Wins over UT-Rio Grande Valley, Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Ohio State)

Texas certainly has a case to be No. 1 as the lone undefeated team left in the SEC. Injuries suck, robbing the fans of a matchup between projected first round pick Cameron Flukey and the Longhorns lineup. Texas is rolling though, winning its first 11 games with Carson Tinney hitting under .250.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Florida

Overall Record: 11-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 9

Last Week: 5 (+2)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (2 wins over FIU, 2 wins over Miami, third game cancelled)

Mother nature took the third game of a really entertaining Florida/Miami rivalry series. All eyes now turn to the health of Saturday starter Aidan King, who left his start after just 2 1/3 , although the initial reports appear that it’s just cramping.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) LSU

Overall Record: 11-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 1

Last Week: 1 (-3)

Last week’s results: 3-2 (Two wins over Dartmouth, weekend win over Northeastern, pair of midweek losses to Northeastern and McNeese)

LSU can really pitch. The combo of Casan Evans and Gavin Guidry is quite the duo on Friday nights and both Cooper Moore and William Schmidt each went at least 7 innings. The offense is slowly becoming a concern, only scoring 11 runs across three weekend games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Auburn

Overall Record: 9-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 7

Last Week: 4 (-1)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Win over West Georgia, took two out of three over Nebraska)

The McCraine brothers (Mason and Brandon) are just on fire. Auburn hasn’t missed a beat after the injury to star second baseman Chris Rembert. It just took a few games for the new pieces to gel together.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Arkansas

Overall Record: 9-3

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 3

Last week: 6

Last week’s results: 3-2 (Split with Arkansas State and took two out of three against UT-Arlington)

After three games this week, Arkansas fans were ready to burn the program to the ground. After nearly getting run-ruled in the first game of the midweek and winning 1-0 before losing the series opener to UT-Arlington, Arkansas came alive to take the final two matchups from the Mavericks. Two games shouldn’t completely alleviate the offensive concern but No. 9 hitter Carson Brumbaugh coming alive should help.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Georgia

Overall Record: 10-2

Last week’s results: 4-1 (Four game sweep over Oakland, midweek loss to Troy)

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 11

Last Week: 8 (+1)

Four game sweeps are really hard and are a nice bounce-back after a midweek loss. Tre Phelps and Daniel Jackson are quite the duo in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the order.

8) Oklahoma

Overall Record: 10-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 12

Last Week: 7 (-1)

Last week’s results: 3-2 (Midweek split with Arizona State, took two out of three against Gonzaga)

Oklahoma finally lost a game after the Sooners played a team with a pulse. LJ Mercurius continues to be a frontrunner for SEC Pitcher of the Year after another 7 inning start without allowing an earned run.

9) Texas A&M

Overall Record: 10-1

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 22

Last Week: 10 (+1)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Wins over Lamar, Arizona State and Virginia Tech, lost to UCLA)

The return of Caden Sorrell as an everyday guy in this lineup for the Aggies has been a massive boost and ,boy, is he making up for lost time after only playing 26 games in 2025 due to injury. He has 20 RBIs in 10 games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Tennessee

Overall Record: 8-3

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 19

Last Week: 12 (+2)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Wins over Bellarmine, Arizona State and Virginia Tech, lost to UCLA).

There was bound to be some return to the mean after a disastrous series loss to Kent State. UCLA beat two other SEC teams this weekend, so there’s no shame in losing to the Bruins. However, the offense still remains a massive concern. On the bright side, the transfer from Charlottesville to Knoxville has done wonders for Evan Blanco, who has a 1.88 ERA through 14 ⅓ innings.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Ole Miss

Overall Record: 10-2

Last Week: 9 (-2)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Wins over Southeast Missouri State and Ohio State, losses to Baylor and Coastal Carolina)

SEC Preseason Pitcher of the Year Hunter Elliott fought poor command in the early innings to come back and strike out 11 Baylor Bears. Ole Miss did everything but win the game and Baylor scored the ghost runner in extra innings.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Kentucky

Overall Record: 9-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 21

Last Week: 14 (+2)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over Western Kentucky, sweep over St. John’s)

Kentucky scored just 9 runs across the weekend against St. John’s. It’s just how the Wildcats are going to have to win games without shortstop Tyler Bell in the lineup. Nick Mingione keeps playing his brand of baseball. The Wildcats are up to 41 stolen bases on the season.



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Alabama

Overall Record: 9-3

Last Week: 13

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Wins over Iowa and Oregon State, losses to Southern Miss and Houston)

Alabama picked up one of the marquee wins of the week, beating perennial powerhouse Oregon State, cutting down the game-tying run at the plate in the ninth. Justin Lebron continues to produce Golden Spikes-worthy numbers. He has 7 homers in 12 games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Vanderbilt

Overall Record: 7-5

Last Week: 11 (-3)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Win over Evansville, losses to UC Irvine, Oregon and Arizona)

The first truly disastrous weekend for an SEC team. Vanderbilt lost all three games in Las Vegas and Saturday starter Austin Nye left his start after just one inning.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) South Carolina

Overall Record: 7–5

Last Week: 15

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Loss to Queens, lost two out of three to Clemson)

If Clemson would have swept the series, there’s a legitimate argument that Missouri should pass South Carolina, which is just a ridiculous statement. At least the Gamecocks salvaged a game against the Tigers after giving Queens its first Power Four victory in program history.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) Missouri

Overall Record: 10-2

Last Week: 16

Last week’s results: 5-0 (2 wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 3 wins over North Dakota State)

Missouri keeps winning, good on them. North Dakota State was a team that made the regional a year ago.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.