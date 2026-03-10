SEC Week 4 Power Rankings: Chaos creates wild swings, Longhorns take over top spot

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 4.

1) Texas

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 2

Last week: 2 (+1)

Overall Record: 15-0

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over Houston Christian, sweep of USC Upstate)

There is no debate now. Texas enters the final midweek before SEC play, not only as the only undefeated team left, but the Longhorns have yet to even play a one-run game.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Mississippi State

Overall Record: 14-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 3

Last week: 1 (-1)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Loss to Southern Miss, three-game sweep over Lipscomb)

This team just keeps mashing the ball. Mississippi State has seven (!!) different players who have started at least seven games hitting over .400. Their only losses are to the No. 1 and No. 7 team in the country.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Auburn

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 6

Last Week: 5 (+2)

Overall Record: 13-2

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over Samford, swept Winthrop)

You’ll take any weekend series where you outscore the opponent 26-2. Jake Marciano continues to just mow down opposing lineups. He now has a 1.23 ERA on the season and ranks second in the SEC with 35 strikeouts

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Georgia

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 8

Last Week: 7 (+3)

Overall Record: 15-3

Last week’s results: 5-1 (Four game sweep over Queens, midweek win over Kennesaw State, loss to Western Carolina)

Catcher Daniel Jackson was probably overlooked in that first tier of SEC backstops, but so far he’s outhitting all of the preseason accolade getters. A .408/.488/1.056 slash line will work every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

5) Texas A&M

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 22

Last Week: 9 (+4)

Overall Record: 14-1

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over Incarnate Word, sweep over Oakland)

True freshmen are always a wildcard as to how they’ll perform in college, but Texas A&M couldn’t have asked for more out of Nico Partida. He’s second on the team in home runs (4) behind only Caden Sorrell who has 8.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Oklahoma

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 9

Last Week: 8 (+2)

Overall Record: 14-2

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Win over Dallas Baptist, sweep over Santa Clara)

One of the most difficult challenges in the SEC might just be scoring a solitary run against the Friday and Saturday starter Cam Johnson and LJ Mercurius as evidenced by Santa Clara only scoring one unearned run against the pair.

7) Ole Miss

Overall Record: 15-2

Last Week: 11 (+4)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (Wins over Memphis and North Alabama, sweep over Evansville)

Collin Reuter might be one of the biggest improvers year-over-year within an SEC team. He’s already started more games than he did all of last season and has eight doubles. Judd Utermark also already has 10 home runs.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Kentucky

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 21

Last Week: 12 (+4)

Overall Record: 14-2

Last week’s results: 5-0 (2 wins over Eastern Kentucky, sweep over The Citadel)



Tyler Bell is back, and Kentucky’s offense just feels different because of it. Bell reached on 12 of his 16 plate appearances as a designated hitter in his first action back after getting injured opening weekend. Once he can get back in the field, this Kentucky team could continue to push up the pecking order in the SEC.



Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Florida

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 23

Last Week: 3 (-6)

Overall Record: 13-3

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Win over Florida A&M, loss two out of three to High Point)

High Point ran out of pitching just in the nick of time for Florida to salvage a game on Sunday. These rankings will reflect that. A lot of the discourse nationally seems to think Florida got swept, but goodness gracious, nothing went right for Florida until the bottom of the ninth on Sunday. Florida’s lineup can’t handle many more hits. They really need Blake Cyr and Cade Kurland back in the lineup.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Arkansas

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 5

Last week: 6 (-4)

Overall Record: 12-5

Last week’s results: 3-2 (Win against Oral Roberts, split four-game series against Stetson)



There’s a reason why I wait until the Monday games finish before I update power rankings, which are very volatile. Maybe it’s because I cover Arkansas, and analyze each of their flaws with a microscope, but anyone who watched the series against Stetson can tell that at the moment, this is nowhere near a top-5 team. Arkansas has really got to figure out what to do with the bottom of the lineup, which has gone completely silent.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) LSU

Overall Record: 11-2

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 13

Last Week: 4 (-7)

Last week’s results: 1-4 (Loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, lost two out of three to Sacramento State)

It’s really hard to win games if you don’t score runs. LSU is really searching for anything at the plate. Zach Yorke has completely cooled off. Cade Arrambide does not look like the same hitter he was just a few weeks ago. Will LSU stay in the double-digits? No, but when the whole lineup is scuffling and only Vanderbilt has more losses in the conference, it’s hard to put them any higher.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Alabama

Overall Record: 14-3

Last Week: 13 (+1)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (Wins over Jacksonville State and Alabama State, sweep over North Florida)

Brady Neal might finally put it all together this year. He’s hitting .400 this season with four home runs and was a big part in Alabama going 5-0 this week with a grand slam. Justin Lebron made an error in four straight games, but he’s still a premier defender at shortstop.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Tennessee

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 19

Last Week: 10 (-3)

Overall Record: 12-4

Last week’s results: 4-1 (Midweek wins over Oakland and ETSU, won two out of three over Wright State).

Getting a pulse on where Tennessee is headed is becoming quite the task. But of all the offenses scuffling in the SEC (and the list is quite long), Tennessee’s might be in the most long-term peril, evidenced by their shutout loss in the series to Wright State.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes



14) South Carolina

Overall Record: 12–5

Last Week: 15 (+1)

Last week’s results: 5-0 (Wins over USC Upstate and Charleston Southern, sweep over Princeton)

South Carolina finally had a good weekend just as everyone left them for dead. In a weekend of pure chaos, the Gamecocks put together its best weekend by going 5-0. Still the body of work puts them behind the others who dropped games this week.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

15) Vanderbilt

Overall Record: 10-7

Last Week: 14 (-1)

Last week’s results: 3-2 (Win over Troy, loss to Central Arkansas, won two out of three against North Dakota State)

At some point, you have to win the games. I’ve also held steadfast that the SEC will once again have 14 bids with the same two teams that failed last season won’t make it last year. Vanderbilt is leaving plenty of work to do in SEC play to keep their regional streak alive.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

16) Missouri

Overall Record: 14-2

Last Week: 16

Last week’s results: 4-0 (four-game sweep over UIC)

I know it’s way too early to start looking at RPI, but that’s my justification for refusing to move them up despite them only having two losses. Their RPI is still third-lowest in the SEC. Mizzou only won 16 games all season last year, so there is already huge improvement.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

