SEC Week 5 Power Rankings: Arkansas, Vanderbilt big risers after key series wins

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 5.

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1) Texas

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 2

Last week: 1

Overall Record: 18-1 (2-1)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Texas State, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Ole Miss).

I continue to be impressed by the transition of Dylan Volantis to the starting staff, who has cemented himself as the clear No. 1 in the SEC on Sundays. A career-high 11 strikeouts against Ole Miss. The team did a good job bouncing back from losing in extras on Friday.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Auburn

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 6

Last Week: 3 (+1)

Overall Record: 17-2 (3-0)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over UAB, SEC: Swept Missouri).

Missouri is not going to get swept nine times like they did last year in SEC play, you just hope it isn’t going to be your team that they pick a game off against. While the games certainly weren’t pretty at times, a sweep is a sweep.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Georgia

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 8

Last Week: 4 (+1)

Overall Record: 17-4 (2-1)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Tennessee)

Without a spectacular catch by left fielder Cole Johnson, this could be a very different conversation. Johnson scaled the wall to record the 27th out in a rubber match against Tennessee. The ball off the bat of Stone Lawless would have given the Volunteers the lead, but alas Georgia slugs their way to a winning start despite losing on Friday.

4) Arkansas

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 5

Last week: 10 (+6)

Overall Record: 14-6 (2-1)

Last week’s results: 2-1 (Midweek: None, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Mississippi State)



Dave Van Horn continues to just find a way to win SEC series. TJ Pompey showed his first signs of life at the bottom of the order for the first time all season, including a walk-off home run Friday. Landon Schaefer, who had not appeared in a game in his college career, scored the winning run Sunday after the team fell behind 3-0 in the rubber match. That probably epitomizes how this Razorback team is going to win series.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Oklahoma

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 9

Last Week: 6 (+1)

Overall Record: 17-3 (2-1)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over UT-Arlington, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 against Texas A&M)

Oklahoma’s pitching staff looked fallible for the first time this season. It was good to see the offense carry the load led by outfielder Trey Gambill, who leads the team with a 1.235 OPS.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Mississippi State

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 3

Last week: 2 (-4)

Overall Record: 16-4 (1-2)



Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Tulane, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Arkansas)

Mississippi State had a chance to win all three games against Arkansas, but the bullpen got exposed a bit after their trio of starters left the game against a Razorback offense that the jury is still out against. Still, they’re the highest on the list among the teams that lost the opening series because of the overall body of work and the potential of the lineup. Bryce Chance is the best No. 9 hitter in the country, end of discussion.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Florida

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 23

Last Week: 9 (+2)

Overall Record: 17-3 (3-0)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Florida State, SEC: Swept South Carolina)

If you hate runs, then the Friday and Saturday games of the Florida-South Carolina series was for you. Florida won both of them by a combined score of 4-0, behind back-to-back dominant starts from Liam Peterson and Aidan King. Then the Gators run-ruled the Gamecocks on Sunday, which requires well, lots of runs. They also picked up a midweek win over ranked Florida State. Overall, a great weekend after a disastrous end to non-conference play.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Kentucky

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 21

Last Week: 8

Overall Record: 18-2 (3-0)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Ball State, SEC: Sweep over Alabama)

In its constant search to lengthen its lineup around shortstop Tyler Bell, first baseman Hudson Brown homered in back-to-back games to sweep Alabama to start SEC play on a perfect note.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Vanderbilt

Overall Record: 13-8 (2-1)

Last Week: 15 (+6)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Indiana State, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over LSU)

Tim Corbin’s team being a slugging juggernaut is quite a sight to behold. Braden Holcomb has equalled his production from last year (9 HR, 34 RBI) in 50 games in just 20 this year (11 HR, 33 RBI). LSU’s pitching staff had been solid until Vanderbilt scored 33 runs in 3 games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Texas A&M

Overall Record: 16-3 (1-2)

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 22

Last Week: 5 (-5)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over SFA, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Oklahoma)

Dropping five spots is a harsh penalty for losing a pair of one-run games to Oklahoma, but welcome to the SEC. Texas A&M is the first team to make the Oklahoma pitching staff look human. Even though Clayton Freshcorn gave up the game-winning run on Friday, he’s been nails for A&M all season and came back to get the final nine outs in a win Saturday. Freshcorn has a season ERA of 0.71.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Ole Miss

Overall Record: 16-5 (1-2)

Last Week: 7 (-4)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to Southern Miss, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Texas)

Ole Miss deserves some credit for knocking out the final undefeated team in Division I baseball, but they couldn’t crack the code of the vaunted Texas pitching staff on Saturday and Sunday, striking out 26 times.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) LSU

Overall Record: 14-7 (1-2)

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 13

Last Week: 11 (-1)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Creighton, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Vanderbilt)

The pitching staff, who had carried the team during the poor start, had a complete meltdown for most of the weekend. The offense scored 16 runs on Sunday but still saw a 6-0 lead disappear. Jay Johnson is in desperate need for an extra reliever or two to build the bridge to Gavin Guidry.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Tennessee

Overall Record: 14-6 (1-2)

D1Baseball Ranking: No. 19

Last Week: 13

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Tennessee Tech, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Georgia).

Tennessee looked to be well on their way to winning a series until Brayden Krenzel gave up a 5-spot that allowed a potent Georgia offense to flip the script. The offensive output on Sunday, including a multi-hit day from Levi Clark could spark something moving forward.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Alabama

Overall Record: 15-6 (0-3)

Last Week: 12 (-2)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Troy, SEC: Swept by Kentucky)

Getting swept by Kentucky, a team that will not be the most difficult on the schedule, is an ominous start. Coach Rob Vaughn said that the team “deserved what we got” after being no-hit for the first six innings Sunday.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) Missouri

Overall Record: 15-5 (0-3)

Last Week: 16 (+1)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Southern Indiana, SEC: Swept by Auburn).



Mizzou likely will win more than three games in the SEC this year. They nearly picked a game off of Auburn and Brady Kehelenbrink looks like a guy that can keep Mizzou in most Friday night games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) South Carolina

Overall Record: 12–9 (0-3)

Last Week: 14 (-2)

Last week’s results: 0-4 (Midweek: Loss to The Citadel, SEC: Swept by Florida)

A winless week despite coming one out away from throwing nine no-hit innings in the opener. South Carolina baseball just can’t catch a break right now and given Missouri’s competitive nature against a really good Auburn team, there is finally a new team bringing up the rear.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No