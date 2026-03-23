SEC Week 6 Power Rankings: Alabama makes big jump after sweep, Texas holds firm at No. 1 spot

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 6.

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1) Texas

Last week: 1

Overall Record: 20-3 (4-2)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Loss to Tarleton State, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Auburn).

A wild series between the two Top 5 teams on the Plains and Jim Schlossnagle keeps finding a way to win an SEC series. Since making the switch from Texas A&M to Texas, Schlossnagle is now 10-2 in SEC series.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Mississippi State

Last Week: 6 (+4)

Overall Record: 20-4 (4-2)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Jackson State, SEC: Swept Vanderbilt)

Mississippi State dominated Vanderbilt, capping off the series with a run-rule win and outscoring the Commodores 28-11. Tomas Valincius (Vuh-link-cuss), not to be confused with his brother Vytas (Vuh-lynn-see-us), continues to be a star in the rotation, striking out 14 in 7 innings in his most recent start.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Georgia

Last Week: 3

Overall Record: 20-5 (4-2)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over the Citadel, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Texas A&M)

Outside of the series finale, where the pitching got away from the Bulldogs, Georgia looked like the better of the two teams for the first two games. Despite all the talk about playing in an advantageous ballpark, Georgia has four hitters with over 10 home runs (Daniel Jackson, Kolby Branch, Brennan Hudson and Tre Phelps). No other SEC team has more than two.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Arkansas

Last week: 4

Overall Record: 18-7 (4-2)

Last week’s results: 4-1 (Midweek: Two wins over Northern Colorado, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over South Carolina)

Arkansas scored too many runs on Friday and ended up being the final nail in the coffin for Paul Mainieri at South Carolina. Hunter Dietz continues to shine. Although susceptible to the occasional big inning, he’s second in the SEC in strikeouts (54).

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Auburn

Last Week: 2 (-3)

Overall Record: 19-4 (4-2)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Georgia Tech, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Texas).

Even though Auburn lost the series, it feels like every other week I’m writing about the brilliance of Jake Marciano, who would likely be my pick for SEC Pitcher of the Year. He’s third in the conference in strikeouts (51) and leads in ERA (1.00). He allowed one run in 7 innings against Texas and saw his season ERA go up. They also picked up a midweek win over Omaha contender Georgia Tech

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Oklahoma

Last Week: 5 (-1)

Overall Record: 19-5 (4-2)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Loss to Southeastern Louisiana, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 against LSU)

After a pretty forgettable start to the week, scoring just one run in 18 innings, Oklahoma’s pitching and stellar defense carried the load to steal a series at the box. There are still some long-term questions about the viability of this offense, but giving up 5 runs on Saturday and Sunday combined cures all.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Ole Miss

Last Week: 11 (+4)

Overall Record: 19-6 (3-3)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Austin Peay, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 against Kentucky)

Ole Miss bounced back nicely by taking a series against Kentucky. Tristan Bissetta has been quite the pickup out of the portal from Clemson. He’s just one of five hitters in the SEC that are still hitting over .400 and he has 14 homers (2nd in the SEC).

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) Alabama

Last Week: 14 (+6)

Overall Record: 18-7 (3-3)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Loss to South Alabama, SEC: Swept Florida)

Things were really threatening off the rails for Alabama. They lost the midweek to South Alabama, even with South Alabama leaving 17 (!!) runners on base in 8 innings. Alabama rode the no-hitter Tyler Fay gave them on Friday, the first solo no-hitter since the World War II era in program history, to a much needed sweep.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Kentucky

Last Week: 8

Overall Record: 19-4 (3-3)

Last week’s results: 1-2 (Midweek: Postponed against Marshall, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Ole Miss)

Righty Jaxon Jelkin had a good outing after being touched up in his previous two outings to win the middle game of the series against Ole Miss. Jelkin, who is returning from Tommy John, could be a key piece for the Wildcats moving forward.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Tennessee

Last Week: 13 (+3)

Overall Record: 17-7 (3-3)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over Eastern Kentucky, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 against Missouri).

Cam Appenzeller has been quite the weapon for Josh Elander out of the bullpen as a freshman in his first year. He’s started his SEC career with 7 ⅓ scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. His 4 ⅔ innings of work help stablize Tennessee in game two and prevent any shenanigans after Mizzou took an early lead, having already won the series opener.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Florida

Last Week: 7 (-4)

Overall Record: 19-6 (3-3)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Stetson, SEC: Swept by Alabama)

Nothing went right for Florida against Alabama. They couldn’t hit in game one and got no-hit by Alabama’s Tyler Fay. In game two they lost Brendan Lawson for the rest of the series right after just getting back Cade Kurland, although Lawson looks to be back soon. In game three, the pitching staff couldn’t throw any strikes.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Texas A&M

Last Week: 10 (-2)

Overall Record: 18-5 (2-4)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Texas State, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Georgia)

The Aggies took out their frustrations on a rather disappointing weekend on Sunday at Blue Bell. Nico Partida continues to make noise as a true freshman, driving in six runs as part of a 4-for-4 day on Sunday.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) LSU

Last Week: 12 (-1)

Overall Record: 16-9 (2-4)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Grambling State, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Oklahoma)

Losing three straight series in Baton Rouge isn’t quite cause for a five-alarm fire, but it’s close. I know batting averages aren’t cool anymore, but the No. 6-8 hitters in the lineup finished Saturday’s game with averages of .260, .263 and .250 and scored just five runs in the final two games of the series combined.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 9 (-5)

Overall Record: 13-12 (2-4)

Last week’s results: 0-4 (Midweek: Loss to Indiana, SEC: Swept by Mississippi State)

Vanderbilt undid most of its hard work it did against LSU by getting beat in all three games against Mississippi State. Being tied with a team that just fired its coach in the standings can’t be a good feeling.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) Missouri

Last Week: 15

Overall Record: 16-8 (1-5)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to Kansas, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Tennessee).

Drew Dickinson as the new pitching coach has worked wonders for Mizzou. 13th in the SEC in team ERA might not seem like much but the Tigers are ahead of South Carolina, LSU and Vanderbilt. Mizzou also took just four games to win a conference game after starting 0-21 last year.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) South Carolina

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 13–12 (1-5)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Loss to Charlotte, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Arkansas)

At long last the Paul Mainieri era is over. Monte Lee immediately brought new life to a dugout that was beyond lifeless, coming within an out of beating Arkansas in Game Two before thoroughly winning in game three. We’ll see if it’s an adrenaline-aided surge or a long-term turnaround.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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