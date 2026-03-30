SEC Week 7 Power Rankings: Alabama, Florida soar while Arkansas, Auburn crater

Each week through the end of the 2026 college baseball season, HawgBeat will release weekly SEC power rankings based on team performance and overall strength of schedule. Here are where the 16 teams stand following Week 7.

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1) Texas

Last week: 1

Overall Record: 23-4 (7-2)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Loss to Houston, SEC: Sweep over Oklahoma).

Boy, would LSU not love to have Ashton Larson back in the lineup. Larson has started only 18 of the 27 games for Texas but continues to impress with a .357/.509/.500 slash line. He hit the walk-off single in game two of the series in an eventual sweep over Oklahoma.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

2) Mississippi State

Last Week: 6 (+4)

Overall Record: 24-4 (7-2)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Southern Miss, SEC: Sweep over Ole Miss)

Mississippi State pitching just continues to roll opposing lineups. The Bulldogs allowed just six runs in a sweep against Ole Miss without their Friday night starter Ryan McPherson. Charlie Foster, who replaced the injured McPherson, didn’t miss a beat as Foster, Tomas Valincius and Duke Stone only allowed 2 runs in 14 ⅔ innings of work.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

3) Georgia

Last Week: 3

Overall Record: 23-6 (7-2)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Loss to Kennesaw State, SEC: Sweep over South Carolina)

Saturday starter Dylan Vigue couldn’t throw strikes and got pulled after recording one out and walking four of the five hitters. Georgia still won the game 3-1 over South Carolina. The Bulldogs also scored 9 runs without hitting a home run Sunday.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

4) Alabama

Last Week: 8 (+4)

Overall Record: 22-7 (6-3)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Austin Peay, SEC: Sweep over Auburn)

You would probably be a very rich man if you bet Alabama to be on a seven game winning streak after the start to the SEC slate. Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the sweep is that it happened without star shortstop Justin Lebron having a big weekend. Lebron went just 3-for-13 and was picked off on one of his hits. Tyler Fay, the no-hitter hero from last week, followed up with five innings of one-run ball against a very good Auburn offense.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

5) Florida

Last Week: 11 (+6)

Overall Record: 23-6 (6-3)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Florida State, SEC: Sweep over Arkansas)

Nobody knows what to make of this Florida team. In the last four weekend series, Florida has lost two out of three against High Point (should’ve been swept if not for a massive meltdown in the ninth in the finale), swept South Carolina, gotten swept by Alabama and now swept Arkansas, which is almost impossible to do especially at Baum-Walker Stadium. Left fielder Blake Cyr may have finally figured out how to hit SEC pitching. Cyr hit just .204 against SEC pitching last season and was off to a 3-for-19 (.157) start this year. Cyr finished the weekend against Arkansas 6-for-12 with 2 doubles.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

6) Texas A&M

Last Week: 12 (+6)

Overall Record: 22-5 (5-4)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Houston Christian, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against Georgia)

Texas A&M got revenge for last season after the Tigers swept them a year ago at a critical juncture to eliminate the Aggies from a potential NCAA Tournament bid. Coming into the series, Mizzou pitching allowed just 5 runs a game in SEC play, Texas A&M scored 39 across the three games.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

7) Vanderbilt

Last Week: 14 (+7)

Overall Record: 17-12 (5-4)

Last week’s results: 4-0 (Midweek: Win over Tennessee Tech, SEC: Sweep over Tennessee)

Vanderbilt was in serious danger of falling below .500 for the season, instead three straight walk-off wins gave the Commodores a firm foothold in the SEC race. The 16-inning marathon win encapsulates Vanderbilt baseball to a tee. A suicide squeeze from the nine-hole hitter who hadn’t been asked to bunt in “eight years”.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

8) LSU

Last Week: 13 (+5)

Overall Record: 19-10 (4-5)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Louisiana Tech, SEC: Won 2 out of 3 over Kentucky)

LSU looked to be heading towards another disastrous weekend after Friday’s result and about halfway through Sunday’s game. Derek Curiel may finally be past his sophomore slump, he probably was never in one, that’s just the standard he’s set for himself after a brilliant freshman season. His batting average is up to .342.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

9) Kentucky

Last Week: 9

Overall Record: 21-6 (4-5)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over Murray State, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 against LSU)

Righty Jaxon Jelkin is quietly becoming one of the best Friday night starters in the SEC. He’s gone 15 (!!) innings in the past two weekends, allowing just 3 earned runs and striking out 13.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

10) Auburn

Last Week: 5 (-5)

Overall Record: 20-7 (4-5)

Last week’s results: 2-2 (Midweek: Win over South Alabama, SEC: Swept by Alabama).

Perhaps the most shocking result of the weekend is Auburn losing by run rule on Friday night to a suddenly surging Alabama team. Auburn’s offense was held to just 12 hits all weekend.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

11) Oklahoma

Last Week: 6 (-5)

Overall Record: 19-5 (4-5)

Last week’s results: 0-3 (Midweek: None, SEC: Swept by Texas)

This felt like Oklahoma’s first real test of the season against Texas and for the most part, the Sooners handled themselves pretty well on the road after an uncompetitive Thursday game. Jaxon Willits continues to impress at shortstop. He’s hitting .313/.425/.506 and still has more walks than strikeouts on the season.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

12) Arkansas

Last week: 4 (-8)

Overall Record: 19-10 (4-5)

Last week’s results: 1-3 (Midweek: Win over Central Arkansas, SEC: Swept by Florida)

A truly disastrous weekend on every level. The first weekend SEC sweep under Dave Van Horn since 2016 puts Arkansas in a very precarious spot with already 10 losses on the year. Not only did Arkansas get swept, they only held a lead for one inning all series against Florida and may have lost center fielder Damian Ruiz to an injury for the foreseeable future. If you take Ruiz out of the equation, Arkansas is hitting .226 (62-for-274) in SEC play.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

13) Ole Miss

Last Week: 7 (-6)

Overall Record: 19-10 (3-6)

Last week’s results: 0-4 (Midweek: Loss to Memphis, SEC: Swept by Mississippi State)

Ole Miss’ offense, which had been pretty good heading into the weekend, just got completely shut down against rival Mississippi State. The Rebels struck out 39 times as a team across three games against the Bulldogs.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

14) Tennessee

Last Week: 10 (-4)

Overall Record: 18-10 (3-6)

Last week’s results: 3-1 (Midweek: Win over South Carolina Upstate, SEC: Swept by Vanderbilt).

Tennessee has had the flair for dramatic games without winning any of them. Evan Blanco, who had been a really good Sunday starter for the Volunteers, picked a really bad weekend to not have it after the team really needed some length following a 16-inning marathon Saturday.

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: Yes

15) Missouri

Last Week: 15

Overall Record: 17-12 (1-8)

Last week’s results: 1-4 (Midweek: Win over Illinois, Loss to Lindenwood, SEC: Swept by Texas A&M).

Even though the pitching staff had a really poor weekend after largely holding up through the first 25 games of the season, Mizzou still made a game of the Friday night opener. Jase Woita is now slashing .365/.487/.604 in 96 at-bats this year with just 9 strikeouts (2nd lowest in the SEC).

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

16) South Carolina

Last Week: 16

Overall Record: 13–16 (1-8)

Last week’s results: 0-4 (Midweek: Loss to North Carolina, SEC: Lost 2 out of 3 to Arkansas)

Is the offseason here yet? Who is the new coach?

Predicted NCAA Tournament team: No

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