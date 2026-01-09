Second Memphis transfer offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Memphis transfer offensive lineman Josiah Clemons has committed to Arkansas, he announced Thursday. Clemons, 6-foot-7, 370 pounds is the 25th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Clemons joins fellow offensive lineman Malachi Breland, who committed on Sunday, and is the sixth former Memphis player to follow Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas.

The Clinton (Miss.) native was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2025. He did not appear in any games in 2025.

Official player bio:

Prior to Memphis/Personal

• Ranked as the No. 26 prospect in Mississippi by Rivals Industry Ranking

• No. 82 offensive tackle in the 2025 class according to Rivals Industry Ranking

• Helped Madison Central reach the semifinals of the MHSAA 7A Playoffs

• Chose Memphis over Mississippi State, Louisiana and others

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

