Seven-run eighth sparks Arkansas comeback over Oklahoma, wins third straight SEC game

No. 17 Arkansas (34-17, 15-11 SEC) sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the eighth to put up 7 runs and erased an 8-5 deficit, clinching the series against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-18, 12-14 SEC) 12-8.

Arkansas put runners on the corners with one out, bringing up Kuhio Aloy as the tying run. Aloy hit a hard ground ball right at the shortstop Jaxon Willits. Willits bobbled the ball and couldn’t pick the ball cleanly, allowing a run to score and Aloy to reach first.

MAGIC 8TH INNING STRIKES AGAIN 🪄 pic.twitter.com/2yJejh5QcR — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 9, 2026

Had Willits picked the ball cleanly, it likely would have started an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Despite scoring 5 runs, Arkansas had just 3 hits coming into the eighth as Oklahoma largely worked its way around 13 free passes (11 walks and 2 hit by pitches). Three straight Razorbacks picked up RBI base hits in the span of 4 pitches off Oklahoma reliever Jackson Cleveland.

Zack Stewart, who came into the at-bat 4 for his last 29 (.137) hit the go-ahead 2-run double down the right field line to clinch the series for Arkansas.

HOGS LEAD HOGS LEAD HOGS LEAD pic.twitter.com/twkiu5hOZk — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 9, 2026

Gabe Gaeckle started for the Razorbacks in his second week back in the weekend rotation. Pitching on short rest after pitching Sunday against Ole Miss, Gaeckle allowed 3 earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings of work, striking out 4 on 81 pitches. Gaeckle left with the Razorbacks up 5-3.

Parker Coil stranded the pair of inherited runners that Gaeckle left him in the fifth but was charged with 4 runs in his 1 ⅓ innings of relief. Oklahoma scored 5 unanswered runs in 3 innings from the sixth to the eighth to take an 8-5 lead.

Coil allowed a 2-run game-tying home run to Kyle Branch in the sixth before Steele Eaves allowed two inherited runners to score on a 2-run double off the bat of Detien LaChance in the seventh.

Oklahoma right fielder Dasan Harris came into the game with 3 career home runs in 3 seasons hit a pair of homers, including a solo shot for extra insurance off Tate McGuire in the eighth.

That insurance policy turned out to be no good as the Razorbacks exploded for 7 runs in the bottom of the inning. Arkansas has now outscored opponents 58-18 in the eighth on the season, the biggest margin of any inning. It was also Arkansas’ first win of the season when the opponent scored 7 or more runs. The Razorbacks had been 0-11 in such games before today.

Ethan McElvain pitched a scoreless ninth. Despite back-to-back baserunners with 2 outs, the tying run never came to the plate.

Arkansas goes for the sweep in the final regular season home game. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 17 Arkansas (33-17, 14-11 SEC) looks to clinch the series against No. 24 Oklahoma (30-17, 12-13 SEC) after winning the opener 12-2 in 7 innings. Arkansas came into the day in eighth place due to tiebreaker and holding on to the final single bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament. However, the Razorbacks are tied with five other teams in the loss column for fourth, giving Arkansas an unlikely chance still at a double bye. Arkansas sends righty Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.35 ERA) to the mound. Oklahoma counters with righty Cameron Johnson (6-1, 2.96 ERA). Johnson lasted just one inning last week against Florida before being removed due to injury, but has not allowed a run in his last 11 ⅔ innings of work.

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Kuhio Aloy

2B Nolan Souza

CF Maika Niu

RF Zack Stewart

3B TJ Pompey

1B Alexander Peck

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Oklahoma:

CF Jason Walk

3B Camden Johnson

C Detien LaChance

SS Jaxon Willits

DH Trey Gambill

LF Brendan Brock

RF Dasan Harris

2B Kyle Branch

1B Connor Larkin

RHP Cameron Johnson

Top 9th:

Ethan McElvain replaced McGuire

Johnson struck out looking, 1 out

LaChance struck out swinging, 2 outs

Willits singled to left

Willits advanced to second on defensive indifference

Gambill walked

Brock flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Ruiz grounded out to short, 1 out

Kozeal walked

Helfrick singled to left center, Kozeal to third

Aloy reached on a fielding error by the shortstop, Kozeal scored, Helfrick to second, Oklahoma 8, Arkansas 6

Souza singled to center, Helfrick scored, Aloy to third, Oklahoma 8, Arkansas 7

Niu singled to center, Aloy scored, Souza to second, Oklahoma 8, Arkansas 8

Stewart doubled to right, Souza scored, Niu scored, Arkansas 10, Oklahoma 8

Christian Turner replaced Stewart at second

Jason Bodin replaced Cleveland

Pompey grounded out to first, Turner to third, 2 outs

Rutenbar singled to center, Turner scored, Arkansas 11, Oklahoma 8

Rutenbar advanced to second on a wild pitch

Ruiz singled to center, Rutenbar scored, Arkansas 12, Oklahoma 8

Ruiz stole second

Kozeal lined out to center, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Tate McGuire replaced Eaves

Harris homered to left, Oklahoma 8, Arkansas 5

Branch grounded out to third, 1 out

Dayton Tockey replaced Dickerson

Tockey fouled out to the catcher, 2 outs

Walk flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Third baseman charged with an error on a dropped foul ball

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Jackson Cleveland replaced Stevens in a 1-0 count

Stewart struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey walked

Carter Rutenbar replaced Peck

Pompey stole second’

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Because of another injury, Oklahoma forced to go to the righty in the middle of the at-bat against Stewart, loses the left-on-left matchup.

Top 7th:

Walk singled to short

Johnson singled to left center, Walk to second

Steele Eaves replaced Coil

LaChance doubled to right center, Walk scored, Johnson scored, Oklahoma 7, Arkansas 5

Willits flied out to center, 1 out

Gambill fouled out to first, 2 outs

Brock grounded out to short, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

Ruiz struck out swinging, 1 out

Kozeal walked

Helfrick walked, Kozeal to second

Aloy struck out looking, 2 outs

Nolan Stevens replaced Leon

Souza struck out looking, 3 outs

Leon struck out Aloy on a 3-2 pitch and then immediately hunched over. Lengthy delay incoming here. 2 on, 2 out in a tie game.

Top 6th:

Gambill struck out swinging, 1 out

Brock fouled out to first, 2 outs

Harris singled to right

Branch homered to left center, Harris scored, Oklahoma 5, Arkansas 5

Drew Dickerson replaced Larkin

Dickerson struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Souza walked

Niu lined out to left, 1 out

Nate Smithburg replaced Mercurius

Stewart struck out swinging, 2 outs

Kadyn Lyon replaced Smithburg

Souza stole second

Pompey walked

Peck grounded out to second, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Larkin grounded out, first to pitcher, 1 out

Walk struck out looking, 2 outs

Johnson singled to the catcher

LaChance walked, Johnson to second

Parker Coil replaced Gaeckle

Willits grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Peck doubled to left

Ruiz grounded out to second, Peck to third, 1 out

Kozeal walked

Helfrick grounded into a fielder’s choice, Peck scored, Kozeal out at second, short to second, 2 outs

Aloy struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Gambill flied out to right, 1 out

Brock grounded out to short, 2 outs

Harris homered to right, Arkansas 4, Oklahoma 3

Branch grounded to short, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Kozeal struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick walked

Helfrick stole second

Aloy walked

Souza hit by a pitch, Helfrick to third, Aloy to second

Xander Mercurius replaced Johnson

Niu grounded into a fielder’s choice, Helfrick scored, Souza out at second, unassisted, Aloy to third, Helfrick scored, Arkansas 4, Oklahoma 2

Stewart walked, Niu to second

Pompey struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Branch grounded out, first to the pitcher, 1 out

Larkin singled to second

Walk doubled to right, Larkin to third

Johnson grounded out to second, Larkin scored, Walk to third, Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 2

LaChance walked

Willits flied out to center, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Souza struck out looking, 1 out

Niu homered to right, Arkansas 1, Oklahoma 1

Stewart hit by a pitch

Pompey homered to left center, Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 1

Peck lined out to center, 2 outs

Ruiz grounded out to the pitcher, 3 outs

Top 2nd:

Gambill struck out looking, 1 out

Brock grounded out to short, 2 outs

Harris grounded out to third, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz grounded out to short, 1 out

Kozeal struck out looking, 2 outs

Helfrick walked

Aloy lined out to right, 3 outs

Top 1st: