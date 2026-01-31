Six former Razorbacks competing in Panini Senior Bowl

A program-record six former Arkansas Razorbacks will get one final opportunity in a game setting to show off their skills to NFL scouts in Saturday’s Panini Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff set for 1:30 p.m. CT on the NFL Network.

Quarterback Taylen Green, running back Mike Washington Jr., offensive lineman Fernando Carmona Jr., defensive lineman Cam Ball, linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and defensive back Julian Neal all received invites.

These six broke the previous record of five set in 1999 when the Hogs were represented by wide receiver Anthony Lucas, tight end Joe Dean Davenport, offensive lineman Bobbie Williams, plus defensive backs David Barrett and Kenoy Kennedy.

Click here for the full press release.

