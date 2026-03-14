Social media reacts to Arkansas' overtime win over Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament Semifinal
The 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5) will play in the SEC Tournament’s final round for the first time since 2017 on Sunday after slipping past the Cinderella No. 15 seed Ole Miss Rebels (15-20, 4-14 SEC) 93-90 in overtime Saturday.
Playing without his signature headband, Meleek Thomas led all scorers in the game with 29 points on 9 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 7 from three-point range, to go with 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.
Fresh off of a 37-point night, SEC Player and Freshman of the Year Darius Acuff Jr. finished behind his backcourt mate with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Senior leader Trevon Brazile added a double-doiuble with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
AJ Storr led the Rebels with 24 points on 10 of 18 shooting, while Malik Dia (16), Patton Pinkins (15) and James Scott (13) also reached double digits.
Arkansas took down Ole Miss for the second time this season, the first time a 94-87 result in Oxford on January 7. The Hogs will take on Vanderbilt, a squad they have also conquered once this season, in the championship round at noon CT on Sunday with hopes of winning their first SEC Tournament title since 2000.