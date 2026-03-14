Social media reacts to Arkansas' overtime win over Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament Semifinal

The 3-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5) will play in the SEC Tournament’s final round for the first time since 2017 on Sunday after slipping past the Cinderella No. 15 seed Ole Miss Rebels (15-20, 4-14 SEC) 93-90 in overtime Saturday.

Playing without his signature headband, Meleek Thomas led all scorers in the game with 29 points on 9 of 15 shooting, including 4 of 7 from three-point range, to go with 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Fresh off of a 37-point night, SEC Player and Freshman of the Year Darius Acuff Jr. finished behind his backcourt mate with 24 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Senior leader Trevon Brazile added a double-doiuble with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

AJ Storr led the Rebels with 24 points on 10 of 18 shooting, while Malik Dia (16), Patton Pinkins (15) and James Scott (13) also reached double digits.

Arkansas took down Ole Miss for the second time this season, the first time a 94-87 result in Oxford on January 7. The Hogs will take on Vanderbilt, a squad they have also conquered once this season, in the championship round at noon CT on Sunday with hopes of winning their first SEC Tournament title since 2000.

I am going to miss Trevon Brazile so much.



Cherishing the rest of this month. — The Hogs Probs (@TheHogsProbs) March 14, 2026

A startling development: hairstyle change and no headband for Meleek Thomas. pic.twitter.com/CXOyQJD35p — Daniel Fair (@DanFair88) March 14, 2026

Are we sure Trevon Brazile isn’t just Blake Griffin on Ozempic trying to pull off his own Chad Powers operation? — Forrest Bump🏓 (@DrForrestBump) March 14, 2026

What’s the Arkansas single game record for alley oops? Cause I think we might break it 😅 — Scott 🐗 (@ScottMorris12) March 14, 2026

Arkansas gone Win the SEC Tournament. — PaperCha$a ♒️ (@Ingram501bandit) March 14, 2026

HE'S CLEARED FOR TAKEOFF ✈️ pic.twitter.com/4A5IilpJSn — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 14, 2026

it’s actually so beautiful watching Darius Acuff Jr play basketball — S L I M (@SlimIsGod) March 14, 2026

Meleek is a sniper 👌



Meleek’s official NIL apparel: https://t.co/vWisv8DmpV https://t.co/sCXDKQRU5O — Arkansas NIL Store (@ArkansasNIL) March 14, 2026

Arkansas -5.5 (+100) 1U



Darius Acuff Jr starting to get it done offensively, Ole Miss has 5 team fouls before the media timeout. If Arkansas keeps putting pressure down low on the Ole Miss Bigs, foul trouble will add up/defensive breakdowns. pic.twitter.com/iGZ54ik5Qm — Ryan (@RChaseBets) March 14, 2026

Arkansas not playing defense or getting defensive rebounds. That's why Ole Miss is in the game like they are. — Colby Faulkner (@ColbyFaulker1) March 14, 2026

MALIQUE. FU*****. EWIN. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) March 14, 2026

Billy Richmond is the reason this team is good. The little stuff that he does is the reason we can compete — Big Puma (@bigpumasburner) March 14, 2026

The Arkansas Razorbacks arguably have both the best guard, Darius Acuff Jr. and the most physically gifted and talented QB, Taylen Green, in the whole country roaming their campus. — Cartoonist Harris (@SportsToonsPlus) March 14, 2026

Really poor possessions for Arkansas late in game. — Short Lawyer Person (@ShortLawyer) March 14, 2026

Ole Miss' AJ Storr ties the game and forces overtime against Arkansas in the SEC semifinals. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 14, 2026

I haven’t seen college defenses sell out more against two guards this year than against Darius Acuff and Christian Anderson. Throwing different defenders, trapping, blitzing ball screens. Major sign of respect. — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) March 14, 2026