Social media reacts to Arkansas' season-ending loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16

SAN JOSE, Calif. – No. 4 seed Arkansas had no answer defensively for top seeded Arizona and the Razorbacks saw their overall decorated season come to an end in the Sweet 16 by a 109-88 result on Thursday at the SAP Center.

SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff Jr. finished with a game-high 28 points in what was very likely his final game as a Razorback. The Hogs shot just 22% from three-point range, while the Wildcats were 5 of 8 from long range and connected on 64% of their attempts overall.

Arizona (33-2) had six players in double digits, led by Brayden Burries‘ 23 points, along with Ivan Kharchenkov (15), Koa Peat (21), Motiejus Krivas (14), Jaden Bradley (14) and Tobe Awaka (14).

On the season, Arkansas finished third in the SEC regular season standings, won their first SEC Tournament title since 2000 and reached the Sweet 16 for the second straight year and fifth time in six seasons.

Here are social media’s best reactions from the Wildcats’ rout of the Razorbacks.

Darius Acuff Jr is on TV right now yall — 🔮 (@XannieGlover) March 27, 2026

“I don’t think this game will be close…I could be wrong.



– Charles Barkley on Arizona/Arkansas pic.twitter.com/6VOW0mZRLB — Juan Serrano (@Serrano_Sports) March 27, 2026

Arkansas vs Arizona is the basketball cigarette I needed after that Texas game.



This is amazing — DF (@Dfly1990) March 27, 2026

ONE-HANDED REVERSE PUT-BACK SLAM 💪



What a play by Malique Ewin pic.twitter.com/fSunXopX8i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2026

Not suggesting the style of games is different, but through about 5 minutes in each #Arizona #Arkansas have combined for 27 points, and #Illinois #Houston have combined for 2 😂 #MarchMadness — Paul Whitt (@pwhitt) March 27, 2026

WELCOME BACK, NICK PRINGLE pic.twitter.com/KeeNQghGbM — The Jump Sports (@TheJumpSports) March 27, 2026

Arkansas-Arizona just ten humans trading ferocious dunks. Like 8-foot rims type stuff. — Matt Thompson (@SaderMatt) March 27, 2026

Draymond Green in the house for Arizona-Arkansas. Steve Kerr is also here supporting his Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/eSJDwmnStr — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) March 27, 2026

Does Arkansas run an offense or is it just get it to these dudes and hope for the best — John-Handcock (@Ballknower240) March 27, 2026

Unless everybody on Arkansas become 7 footers at halftime, this gone be a long game for them. — mars (@marsjoint) March 27, 2026

Arkansas ice cold from 3 — #ZolaPaw⚜️ (@NOTKoolKerm_) March 27, 2026

Arkansas Basketball getting run out the gym. I’m going to bed. — RzrbackCop (@HawgCop) March 27, 2026

Why am I the best player for Arkansas right now



– Pringle — Nick (Goose Egg) Pringle (@MVPringle) March 27, 2026

Arkansas doesn’t seem aware that there’s two sides of basketball. They’re strictly offense — Duke Squad (@Duke_Squad) March 27, 2026

Arkansas might give up like 200 points they can’t stop anything — funny money (@funnymoneybets) March 27, 2026

Arkansas letting all the basketball fans down tonight.



Not even putting up a fight against Arizona. This is sad — Bench Points Pod (@BenchPoints_Pod) March 27, 2026

It's a single elimination tournament. You can have a bad game and lose.



But if Arizona plays their A game, like they are tonight vs Arkansas, nobody is beating them. They are the best team in college basketball. They should cut the nets down. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) March 27, 2026

Arkansas just can’t defend at all high level and are getting shredded. Houston can’t make a shot to save themselves. Good teams with obvious flaws. — Matt in Fort Worth (@frogmanmatt) March 27, 2026

Arkansas is shooting 14% from 3



Absolutely no way you are beating AZ with that — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) March 27, 2026

Everyone on Arkansas not named Darius Acuff pic.twitter.com/rZzxNjkY27 — JakeOver (@JakeOV3R) March 27, 2026

Bruh Arizona almost got 100 points on Arkansas and they got 8 minutes left this team winning it all — Kai (@SznPltts) March 27, 2026

TOLD ARKANSAS AND DARIUS ACUFF TO PLAY DEFENSE pic.twitter.com/T04hyBwAoe — ໊ (@awakensharingan) March 27, 2026

Arkansas and Calipari are going out sad man lmfao what is this — Hugh Janus (@Shhnapper) March 27, 2026