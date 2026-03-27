Social media reacts to Arkansas' season-ending loss to Arizona in the Sweet 16
SAN JOSE, Calif. – No. 4 seed Arkansas had no answer defensively for top seeded Arizona and the Razorbacks saw their overall decorated season come to an end in the Sweet 16 by a 109-88 result on Thursday at the SAP Center.
SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff Jr. finished with a game-high 28 points in what was very likely his final game as a Razorback. The Hogs shot just 22% from three-point range, while the Wildcats were 5 of 8 from long range and connected on 64% of their attempts overall.
Arizona (33-2) had six players in double digits, led by Brayden Burries‘ 23 points, along with Ivan Kharchenkov (15), Koa Peat (21), Motiejus Krivas (14), Jaden Bradley (14) and Tobe Awaka (14).
On the season, Arkansas finished third in the SEC regular season standings, won their first SEC Tournament title since 2000 and reached the Sweet 16 for the second straight year and fifth time in six seasons.
Here are social media’s best reactions from the Wildcats’ rout of the Razorbacks.