Social media reacts to Arkansas' SEC title win over Vanderbilt
The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8) toppled the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores, 86-75, to win its second SEC Tournament in school history and its first since 2000. The Razorbacks ended the game on a 12-3 run to clinch the title.
Guard Darius Acuff Jr. led the way with a game-high 30 points, but he had plenty of help from the supporting cast. Trevon Brazile finished with 16 points and 9 rebounds. He hit back-to-back three-pointers on successive possessions to put the game on ice. Brazile’s 4-for-5 day from beyond the arc was part of a 15-for-24 (57%) day as a team from three.
DJ Wagner and Billy Richmond also joined Acuff and Brazile in double figures, scoring 11 and 18 points respectively. In the second half, coach John Calipari moved Wagner to the primary point guard position, allowing Acuff to score 18 of his 30 points in the second half.
Arkansas held Vanderbilt star guard Tyler Tanner for the second time in as many matchups. In the two games against the Razorbacks, Tanner, shooting 50% from the field on the season, went a combined 6-for-25 from the field. Tanner got 8 of his 15 points at the free-throw line.
Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel led the Commodores with 19 points.
Arkansas now awaits the selection committee’s verdict on their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The selection show starts at 5 p.m. on CBS.
Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ championship winning victory.