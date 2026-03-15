Social media reacts to Arkansas' SEC title win over Vanderbilt

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8) toppled the No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores, 86-75, to win its second SEC Tournament in school history and its first since 2000. The Razorbacks ended the game on a 12-3 run to clinch the title.

Guard Darius Acuff Jr. led the way with a game-high 30 points, but he had plenty of help from the supporting cast. Trevon Brazile finished with 16 points and 9 rebounds. He hit back-to-back three-pointers on successive possessions to put the game on ice. Brazile’s 4-for-5 day from beyond the arc was part of a 15-for-24 (57%) day as a team from three.

DJ Wagner and Billy Richmond also joined Acuff and Brazile in double figures, scoring 11 and 18 points respectively. In the second half, coach John Calipari moved Wagner to the primary point guard position, allowing Acuff to score 18 of his 30 points in the second half.

Arkansas held Vanderbilt star guard Tyler Tanner for the second time in as many matchups. In the two games against the Razorbacks, Tanner, shooting 50% from the field on the season, went a combined 6-for-25 from the field. Tanner got 8 of his 15 points at the free-throw line.

Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel led the Commodores with 19 points.

Arkansas now awaits the selection committee’s verdict on their seeding for the NCAA Tournament. The selection show starts at 5 p.m. on CBS.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ championship winning victory.

Trevon Brazile will never pay for another drink inside the state of Arkansas for the rest of his life — ArkansasRazorbackRecruitingUpdates (@ArkRecuriting94) March 15, 2026

Dj Wagner & Trevon Brazile appreciation tweet — SPEAKTRUTH🎰 (@Rusjacksbrook) March 15, 2026

Trevon Brazile will go down as one of the greatest Razorback basketball players in history. The growth. The resilience. The perseverance. Proud to see him help lead the team to our first title in decades. Thank you @CoachCalArk for getting these guys right! Y’all them boys!!! — Chris Jones (@chris41jones) March 15, 2026

If darius acuff falls to 6, 5 GMs are getting fired — Motor City Connected (@MCCkylegarrison) March 15, 2026

Acuff is a demon — 🦹🏾‍♂️🧙🧟‍♂️ Aberama BIGGS (@SpankyyyLu) March 15, 2026

Arkansas will legit have the worst possession you’ve ever seen and still walk away with three points because Acuff is a preposterously talented offensive player — Ethan Alexander (@HoopsSicko) March 15, 2026

Acuff passes the "that boy nice" test — Blake (@Splashgod412011) March 15, 2026

If I was a playoff team with a good jump shot coach I would take Billy Richmond with a first round pick. — Owen Jury (@ojury_007) March 15, 2026

Darius Acuff is the best guard John Calipari has ever had — BakersBets (@Bakers_Bets) March 15, 2026

Johnny Manziel, courtside, as Darius Acuff sized up Tyler Nickel:



"Cook his ass. Cook his ass. COOK him!"



Acuff did. Blow-by, floater. Johnny Football nods in approval. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTuckerCBB) March 15, 2026

🎟️ ARKANSAS PUNCHES THEIR TICKET 🎟️



John Calipari gets his first SEC Tournament title for @RazorbackMBB 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/jhh6KAdHaO — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 15, 2026

Arkansas, campeón de la SEC… uno de los pocos pronósticos que acierto @PepeBrasin 😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZI59ZlLaqT — Enrique Peidro (@epeidro) March 15, 2026

-Arkansas has beaten Vandy twice

-Arkansas has a harder SOS

-Arkansas has a better SEC record

-Arkansas is the SEC champion

-Arkansas has the best point guard in the country.



Yet "experts" will tell you Arkansas should be a 5 seed and Vandy a 4! LOL — 𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕠𝕘⚡️🐗 (@Forever_A_Hog) March 15, 2026

“Arkansas are SEC Champs” is a sentence I thought I’d never hear — Samuel “Shotgun” Walton (@hoglightenjoyer) March 15, 2026

List of freshmen to be named @SEC Player of the Year, win the SEC Tournament, and be named SEC Tournament MVP:



– @JohnWall, @KentuckyMBB (2009-2010)



– Brandon Miller, Alabama (2022-2023)



– Darius Acuff, Jr., Arkansas (2025-2026) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) March 15, 2026

In 1994, Arkansas won the national title. Two days later, the Rwandan genocide began — and Jaden Karuletwa's father watched his family get wiped out. He fled to a refugee camp. Found basketball. Built a new life. Today his son just won the SEC championship. For Arkansas. — Polish (@polishfreak) March 15, 2026