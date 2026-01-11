Social Media Reacts to Auburn's Blowout Win over No. 15 Arkansas
No. 15 Arkansas‘ slow start snapped its 3-game winning streak as the Razorbacks struggled on both ends of the floor in a 95-73 loss to Auburn. It was Arkansas’ third-lowest scoring output of the season.
The Razorbacks played one of their worst games on both ends of the floor as Auburn shot 57% from the floor, led by guard KeyShawn Hall with a game-high 30 points on 11-for-14 from the floor. Three other Tigers joined Hall in double-figures as Auburn nursed 15-point halftime lead into its first SEC win of the year.
A slow start for the Razorbacks ultimately became the Hogs’ undoing as Auburn dominated every facet of the game. A high-powered Arkansas offense was held to just 2 fastbreak points in the first half. The Tigers outrebounded the Hogs 22-12 en route to a 49-34 lead at halftime.
Darius Acuff Jr. continues his scoring pace and led the Hogs with 19 points, but was held to 7-for-16 from the field and the Tigers held him to a season-low 1 assist. The Razorbacks as a team finished with just 9 assists to 11 turnovers.
Meleek Thomas (17), Malique Ewin (13) and Trevon Brazile (12) joined Acuff in double-figures. Karter Knox played just 7 minutes and was held scoreless before suffering a hip injury and missing the second half.
Arkansas also found themselves second best in the paint. Auburn outscored the Hogs 48-28 inside.
Social media reacted to Arkansas’ first SEC loss. The Hogs had a chance to start 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1997-98 season.