Social Media Reacts to Kentucky's win over No. 15 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE – The series between Arkansas coach John Calipari and his former team is tied at one after the Wildcats beat the No. 15 Razorbacks 85-77, to hand the Hogs their first loss inside Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks had been 12-0 at home before Saturday.

A year after losing to Arkansas on their home floor in Calipari’s return, 89-79, the Wildcats came out with a statement of intent, making 10 of its first 11 shots and doubled up the Razorbacks early, 26-13.

Kentucky’s hot start came from Otega Oweh, who led all scorers with 24 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field. Collin Chandler and Malachi Moreno added 13 and 11 respectively.

The Razorbacks slowly chipped away after another slow start. The freshman duo of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. slowly sprung to life. Acuff led the Hogs 22 points.

With emotions and excitement running high from the opening tip, added tension was a certainty. The two teams combined for six technical fouls. Both teams had a 6-point possession courtesy of the technical fouls.

Arkansas took its first lead with 14 minutes left in the second half after three technical fouls were called on Kentucky in the span of 22 seconds, including one on head coach Mark Pope.

Arkansas returned the favor with 8 minutes left when Malique Ewin stepped over a Kentucky player. In a game tied at 63, the Razorbacks gave up six straight points and the Wildcats never lost the lead.

The Razorbacks missed 10 free throws and finished just 16-for-26 (63%) as a team. It’s the second time in three SEC games that the Hogs shot under 65% as a team.

Here are social media’s best reactions to the heated rivalry between the two teams.

The Bud is rocking. pic.twitter.com/Ytte9Deb45 — Daniel Fair (@DanFair88) January 31, 2026

Just a bad start for everyone besides Leek 😒



Hogs down 14-5 early — TweetsFromMe (@notaburner25) January 31, 2026

Hogs better come out PISSED in the second half. Make this personal. — Man (@Thoughtsof1Man) February 1, 2026

Mark Pope and John Calipari ran on the court to separate a fight between Otega Oweh and multiple Razorbacks.



Getting chippy in here. 😳#BBN pic.twitter.com/SDbRLuwsoD — Kai McClelland (@fourwal1) February 1, 2026

There ain't no way Calipari loses to Kentucky at home, right? Right? — Clint Griffin (@Wizeguy1015) February 1, 2026

The fastest man on Earth is Mark Pope into the middle of a scuffle. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) February 1, 2026

I haven’t seen so many technical fouls in such a short time of a game. Let’s go Hogs..take advantage. — Matt Snyder (@Matt_Snyder) February 1, 2026

Another tech? Was that really a tech? Go Hogs tho — SunnyChi (@SunnyChi) February 1, 2026