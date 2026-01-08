Social Media Reacts to No. 15 Arkansas' win over Ole Miss

The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks survived a late comeback bid from the Ole Miss Rebels to win its second straight game to start SEC play, 94-87.

Darius Acuff Jr., as has often been the case this season, put the team on his back, scoring 20 of his 26 points in the second half. He didn’t have his most efficient shooting night, going just 7-for-18 from the field, but made up for it by going 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. He also came just one assist shy of a double-double.

In just 15 games, Acuff is already making some serious history. He has already tied the record for most 20+ point games by a Razorback freshman with Moses Moody (9).

Four other Razorbacks joined Acuff in double-figures, including Trevon Brazile, who hit four threes, including two at the end of the first half to stretch a two-point lead into a double-digit lead going into intermission.

Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas each had 13 points while Karter Knox added 10.

Arkansas survived a late surge from Ole Miss as the Rebels cut a 16-point lead down to four in the span of 5:30 minutes. The Rebels had the ball with 90 seconds left but missed a three to cut the lead down to a single point.

Here are social media’s best moments from Arkansas’ late night win to become one of five teams to start 2-0 in SEC play (Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi State).

This Darius Acuff stuff is absolutely beautiful man.. — WALK&TALK Enthusiast (@heartbreakhog) January 8, 2026

Acuff might be the best guard Coach Cal has had since Fox — AT 🕷️ (@easymoneyAT_) January 8, 2026

Brazile 🔥🔥 — Tyler Goodall (@tylerg4real) January 8, 2026

What hustle from our Hogs on that rebound. Missing some free throws right now though. — MadMemaw (@MadMemaw61) January 8, 2026

Refs kind of ruined this 2nd half. Hogs ballin out anyways! WPS — Jarrod Barrett (@saw_gunner) January 8, 2026

BIG BILL COMING THROUGH pic.twitter.com/B6O71OgpVN — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 8, 2026

Malik Dia causes problems for the hogs every time — Dee. (@deecandelaria) January 8, 2026

The Hogs messing up my sleeping schedule 😡 — Tyler Scaife (@T_SCAIFE) January 8, 2026

