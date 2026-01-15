Social Media Reacts to No. 17 Arkansas' Blowout Win over South Carolina

If No. 17 Arkansas’ John Calipari wanted to burn the tape in the blowout loss to Auburn, he might want to put the tape against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a golden frame.

The Razorbacks bounced back in a big way with a 108-74 win over the Gamecocks. The 108 points scored are tied for the sixth-most all-time in an SEC game and the most since the Hogs scored 110 against Ole Miss in 2014.

Six different Razorbacks hit double-figures in one of the most complete performances of the year. The Razorbacks shot 59% from the field as a team. Meleek Thomas had his most efficient night as a Razorback, missing just one field goal (8-for-9) and leading the team with 21 points.

Thomas’ backcourt mate Darius Acuff. Jr may well be on his way to a sixth straight SEC Freshman of the Week with 18 points and a career-high 13 assists. The Razorbacks finished the game with 27 assists on 43 made field goals as a team after managing just nine assists against Auburn.

Malique Ewin (18), Nick Pringle (15), Trevon Brazile (13) and DJ Wagner (12) joined the two freshman guards in double-figures.

South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson scored 29 points and made three threes but the Hogs defense forced 16 Gamecock turnovers while only committing three of their own. The Razorbacks also came up with five blocks.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ bounce-back win against the South Carolina. The Razorbacks hit the road against No. 21 Georgia. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

these razorbacks are something special — ㄣ⃒JOEY SHMELOㄣ⃒ (@JoeyShmelo) January 15, 2026

Love the aggressive play Hogs!! — Sherry Rzbk Girl (@sherrycarter31) January 15, 2026

Malique Ewin looks all world right now — Will Whitson (@will2whitson) January 15, 2026

TELL ‘EM TWELVE pic.twitter.com/EtoVCowIgG — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 15, 2026

Give and go from Ewin! 😤



Great bounce pass from Acuff — TweetsFromMe (@notaburner25) January 15, 2026

Darius Acuff with 10 assists and still 16 minutes to go in the 2nd half. 🔥 — Hogs by 90 (@GameOnLock96) January 15, 2026

Beautiful first half, Acuff is not human — Hawg Randy (@hawg_randy) January 15, 2026

I’m genuinely concerned Trevon Brazile is going to injure himself on the rim at this point. https://t.co/wATLh41MBL — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) January 15, 2026

Here is every dunk from the first half for your timeline. pic.twitter.com/45Cg2dRH73 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 15, 2026