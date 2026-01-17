Social media reacts to No. 17 Arkansas' road loss to Georgia

No. 17 Arkansas came up second best against No. 21 Georgia on the road in a back-and-forth affair, 90-76. The Razorbacks erased a 19-point deficit in the second half but ran out of gas down the stretch to fall to 1-2 on the road in the SEC.

After only turning the ball four times against South Carolina, Arkansas had trouble taking care of the ball against Georgia’s tempo and pressure. The Razorbacks committed three turnovers and found themselves down 11 before finally breaking the ice and scoring a basket. Georgia extended it to a 19-3 start before the Hogs settled in.

Both teams rank in the top 25 in the country in tempo as both the Hogs and Bulldogs pushed up and down the floor at frenetic speed. The two teams combined for 35 turnovers, as Georgia and Arkansas switched roles at halftime. The Hogs committed 11 of its 18 turnovers in the first half while Georgia committed 11 of its 17 in the second half.

Georgia’s sloppiness gave the Razorbacks a way back in. Arkansas outscored the Bulldogs 34-15 from the 13:20 mark of the half to tie the game at 70 with just under 6 minutes left.

The Razorbacks expended all its energy to get back in the game. Arkansas finished the game 1-for-12 from the field. Georgia’s Blue Cain scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the charge to close the game to the Bulldogs. Jeremiah Wilkinson led the Bulldogs with 20.

Another game, another day with Darius Acuff Jr. as the Arkansas leading scorer and was the only Hog to score 20 points. Acuff’s backcourt mate Meleek Thomas scored just 9 points on just 4-for-17 from the field.

Social media rode the emotions of the game with the Hogs with the same volatility as the game.

