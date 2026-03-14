Social media reacts to No. 17 Arkansas' win over Oklahoma in SEC Quarterfinal

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-8) beat the Oklahoma Sooners (19-15), 82-79, on the back of 36 points from Darius Acuff Jr. The Razorbacks advanced to the semifinals to take on the 15-seed Ole Miss Rebels.

Acuff Jr.’s 36 points was the second-most by a Razorback in the SEC Tournament, trailing only Todd Day’s 39 in the 1992 tournament against Alabama.

With Arkansas leading by 2 with 29.5 seconds, Acuff rose above to hit the dagger midrange to stretch the lead back to two possessions. Acuff finished 11-for-21 from the field and 10-for-12 from the free throw line.

OH. MY. GOODNESS. HE DID IT AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/IAbnXMzEHM — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 14, 2026

Oklahoma came into the game on the NCAA Tournament bubble, needing a win to boost their resume to try and make the national tournament. Nigel Pack’s team-leading 19 points was not enough to keep the Sooners’ hopes alive. Acuff missed a free throw late, allowing Oklahoma one last chance to hit a game-tying three, but Pack missed from long range to seal Arkansas’ win.

Acuff didn’t get much help from his teammates in the first half. Acuff accounted for 57% of the team’s points in the first half. No other Razorback had more than 5 points in the first 20 minutes. Trevon Brazile played a key supplemental role down the stretch as the only Razorback to join Acuff in double-figures, scoring 10 his 12 points in the second half and also finishing with 11 rebounds.

Arkansas now faces the first 15-seed to ever make the SEC Tournament semifinals. Tipoff against Ole Miss is scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Acuff’s performance.

Acuff is good at the basketball thing 😅😅 — Hogfan Matt ✝️🐗 (@HogfanMatt) March 14, 2026

Me trying to find a better college basketball player than Darius Acuff Jr. pic.twitter.com/jMMvE4sjkJ — BoltUP (@jimmysbolts) March 14, 2026

Trevon Brazile moves so well for his size. He’s showing off some crazy flexibility and coordination on some of those finishes — Finn Kuehl (@finleykuehl) March 14, 2026

Acuff just electric and almost casually so#Arkansas — Boggs (@BoggsBiega) March 14, 2026

Darius Acuff



That’s the tweet — Brooks (@BrooksHolmes) March 14, 2026

Get Acuff some help — Greg (@g579514) March 14, 2026

Acuff says he’ll do it his damn self. Everyone else needs to do their job. 🐗 — Sara Williams (@sara_williams93) March 14, 2026

Nijel vs Acuff to end the night pic.twitter.com/EWfp8YtYtU — Darian (@harlemsuitz) March 14, 2026

Acuff > Hogs — AZhog (@mrswint2u) March 14, 2026

Nijel Pack goes off about 5-10 times a year and you just hope it’s not against your team — Brandon Meeks (@MeeksKnowsBall) March 14, 2026