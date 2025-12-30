Social Media Reacts to No. 18 Arkansas' Rout of James Madison
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks came back from Christmas break raining threes and used 15 three-pointers to sink the James Madison Dukes in a 103-74 win, securing their 10th victory of the season.
The freshman guard duo of Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. combined for 45 of Arkansas’ 103 points, including a career-high 28 from Thomas. Thomas made a career-high six threes and scored more points than his previous three games against Houston, Queens and Texas Tech.
Arkansas used solid first half defense to build a 20-point halftime lead, 48-28. The Razorbacks forced nine turnovers from James Madison in the first 20 minutes, leading to a 14-0 advantage in points off turnovers.
James Madison cut the deficit down to 15 and with some hot shooting, making nine of its first 13 shots after intermission and threatened to make it a closer game, but a timely Thomas three and a pair of dunks from Trevon Brazile quickly put the game away.
Bradley Douglas led the Dukes with 19 points but committed five of James Madison’s 14 turnovers.
DJ Wagner continues his good run of form with four three-pointers and 14 points. Malique Ewin joined him in double-figures with 11 and also led the team with nine rebounds.
Social media reacted to Arkansas’ final non-conference’s tune-up before the start of SEC play.