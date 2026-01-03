Social Media Reacts to No. 18 Arkansas’ Top 20 Win over No. 19 Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks got redemption in their SEC opener against the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers 86-75 at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. continues his torrid start, scoring a new career-high in points, including 19 of his 29 points in the second half. Acuff’s 29 points are the most by an Arkansas freshman since Isaiah Joe in 2018. Fellow freshman guard Meleek Thomas also scored 18 points.

Arkansas struggled to contain the interior presence of the Volunteers in the first half but eventually won both the rebounding battle (36-33) and came up with 10 blocks on the defensive end to Tennessee’s two.

The Razorbacks also forced 14 turnovers, leading to 17 points. The Razorbacks held the Volunteers scoreless for nearly five minutes midway through the second half to turn a three-point deficit into an eight point lead.

The Volunteers’ poor free throw shooting proved to be an Achilles heel. Tennessee missed six of its first nine shots from the charity stripe and finished the game 12-for-23. Arkansas drew more free-throw attempts (33) and made all but four for a team percentage of 88%.

Karter Knox and Malique Ewin joined the guard duo in double figures with 11 and 12 points, respectively.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ winning start to SEC play, a much better start than the 0-5 start in 2024, including a 76-52 loss on the road to Tennessee to begin league play.

Hogs can't throw it in the ocean off a boat right now. — Rob (@BobbyHotCorner) January 3, 2026

DARIUS ACUFF NIGHT NIGHTTTTT — Will Whitson (@will2whitson) January 3, 2026

I’ve watched Arkansas basketball for 53 years. I’ve seen Sidney Moncrief and Corliss Williamson in Bud Walton. I don’t say this lightly — Darius Acuff Jr. is a generational player. Controls the game, plays with poise, makes everyone better. We’re lucky to get one year of him.… — Shaun Mercer (@ShaunMercer44) January 3, 2026

darius acuff is so tuff man — Sengooner (@no1sminofan) January 3, 2026

There's no stopping 5⃣ pic.twitter.com/8SCrDFFcyb — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 3, 2026

If you are watching the Vols/Hogs game and taking a drink every time the announcers say “NASCAR cut” I’ll say a prayer for your liver. — Kris Collett (@Khcollett42) January 3, 2026

Looking good BWA 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z9g4Sg4Kku — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 3, 2026

That was a hard fought half. Keep on the pressure Hogs! 🏀🏀🏀🏀🐗🐗🐗🐗 https://t.co/qDG3TeukCP — Debbie ❤️🐗 (@skylinenlr) January 3, 2026

🗣️ AND ONE pic.twitter.com/3zj8R34x5B — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 3, 2026

Coach Cal have a legit title contender in this Arkansas team — #RipV.Roy🦅 (@wadupbee) January 3, 2026

I love the Arkansas defense blocking shots wise. #WPS🐗 — Klayton (@Brian10529302) January 3, 2026