Social media reacts to No. 20 Arkansas' win over Missouri
Without guard Darius Acuff Jr. for the first time this season, fellow freshman guard Meleek Thomas‘ SEC- high 28 points led No. 20 Arkansas (23-8) to a 88-84 win over Missouri in overtime to close out the regular season and give coach John Calipari his 900th on-court win.
Acuff missed his first game after starting all 30 contests for the Razorbacks, forcing Thomas into a bigger role. Thomas made his first five-three pointers and finished 9-for-22 from the field.
Arkansas played just six rotational players with Isaiah Sealy playing sparingly, just 4 minutes. Trevon Brazile, playing against his former team, finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds, including a critical three-pointer late in the overtime period to give the Razorbacks the lead for good in overtime.
The Razorbacks have not gotten much production out of the 5-spot, but Malique Ewin scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and overtime to give Arkansas a big boost after both Billy Richmond and Nick Pringle fouled out in overtime. Ewin made just his third three-pointer of the season to give Arkansas a 4-point-lead with 2:32 left.
Missouri found itself down by as many as 15 in the first half, but cut the deficit down to 3 by halftime thanks to a career-high 32 points from Mark Mitchell on 11-for-20 from the field. Mizzou had a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation, but T.O. Barrett missed a layup at the buzzer.
Arkansas will either be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament depending on the result of the Alabama/Auburn game. The Razorbacks’ first game in Nashville will be Friday.
Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ final regular-season win.
