Social media reacts to No. 20 Arkansas' win over Missouri

Without guard Darius Acuff Jr. for the first time this season, fellow freshman guard Meleek Thomas‘ SEC- high 28 points led No. 20 Arkansas (23-8) to a 88-84 win over Missouri in overtime to close out the regular season and give coach John Calipari his 900th on-court win.

Acuff missed his first game after starting all 30 contests for the Razorbacks, forcing Thomas into a bigger role. Thomas made his first five-three pointers and finished 9-for-22 from the field.

Arkansas played just six rotational players with Isaiah Sealy playing sparingly, just 4 minutes. Trevon Brazile, playing against his former team, finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds, including a critical three-pointer late in the overtime period to give the Razorbacks the lead for good in overtime.

The Razorbacks have not gotten much production out of the 5-spot, but Malique Ewin scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and overtime to give Arkansas a big boost after both Billy Richmond and Nick Pringle fouled out in overtime. Ewin made just his third three-pointer of the season to give Arkansas a 4-point-lead with 2:32 left.

Missouri found itself down by as many as 15 in the first half, but cut the deficit down to 3 by halftime thanks to a career-high 32 points from Mark Mitchell on 11-for-20 from the field. Mizzou had a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation, but T.O. Barrett missed a layup at the buzzer.

Arkansas will either be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament depending on the result of the Alabama/Auburn game. The Razorbacks’ first game in Nashville will be Friday.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ final regular-season win.

Meleek Thomas and Brazile trying to keep things together pic.twitter.com/wW6LucfLXJ — _Austin123_ (@_a_1_9_) March 7, 2026

KNOCKED DOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QjCrW460X2 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 7, 2026

MALIQUE EWIN OH MY GOD😭😭😭😭 — SkoooHogs (@SkoooHogs) March 7, 2026

BIG MAN THREEEE 😤 pic.twitter.com/fHqs3KZk0Z — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 7, 2026

Missouri in the midst of their big first half run. Hogs gotta weather it and get back to what worked during their big run. Gotta play smart and not do something that gets you ejected and out for the next game too. — Matt Snyder (@Matt_Snyder) March 7, 2026

Isaiah Sealy came in and single handedly blew that first half for Arkansas — Dale Knows Ball (@DaleKnowsBall) March 7, 2026

Hogs up 3 at the half in COMO. Should have been much more. Let's Go Hogs!! — Dewayne Standridge (@dewayne72601) March 7, 2026

Whichever NBA team lands Trevon Brazile is getting a steal — Killian Wright (@KillianMWright) March 7, 2026

trevon brazile should be in contention for SEC POTY — StroudBoy0810 (@StroudBoy0810) March 7, 2026

This is DJ Wagner chance to show people why he still that dude and this his second time getting ripped crossing half court — IG:_thankmenow (@Nephilim_Camm) March 7, 2026

Hogs, good first half. But we had four guys play every second and that intensity isn’t gonna be able to be maintained. So three seed it is. 🫡 — Mark Freeman (@RealMarkFreeman) March 7, 2026

Hogs aren’t a tournament team without acuff — zach mitchell (@therealzachm) March 7, 2026

Meleek Thomas has such a pretty silky smooth jump shot! #WPS🐗 pic.twitter.com/wtla2nT8wA — Klayton (@Brian10529302) March 7, 2026

Dennis Gates with the spray bottle 😭😭😭 — Logo Bracketology (@FromTheLogoBR) March 7, 2026

Acuff looks miserable on the bench. Poor kid. — MadMemaw (@MadMemaw61) March 7, 2026