Social media reacts to No. 20 Arkansas' win over Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE – No. 20 Arkansas is used a team-high 21 points from Billy Richmond to topple Missouri 94-86 inside Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks remain two games (10-4) behind No. 12 Florida in the SEC standings after the Gators improved to 12-2 in conference play.

It’s just the second time that the Richmond’s led the Razorbacks scoring in his 63rd game in a Razorback uniform. Richmond’s 9-for-14 night from the field extended his career-high sixth straight game in double figures and third with at least 20 points.

After not making a three-pointer for the first time since January 9th, Richmond made two key threes late midway through the second half to keep the Tigers at arms length.

Less than 72 hours after guard Darius Acuff Jr. scored a Razorback SEC-record 49 points against Alabama in double overtime, Acuff did most of his damage from the free throw line. Acuff finished the game with 20 points and went 11-for-13 at the charity stripe.

The Razorbacks once again only played seven players as five of the seven got into double figures. Malique Ewin (16), Meleek Thomas (14) and Trevon Brazile (12) joined Acuff and Richmond with at least 10 points.

Arkansas overcame a pair of 20-point scorers from Missouri. The guard duo of Mark Mitchell and Trent Pierce combined for 48 points on 17-for-27 from the field.

The Razorbacks ended the first half on a 16-4 run to flip a six-point deficit into a lead of the same margin at halftime. DJ Wagner hit a key three on the final possession of the first half.

