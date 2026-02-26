Social media reacts to No. 20 Arkansas' win over Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE – No. 20 Arkansas beat the Texas A&M Aggies 99-84 Wednesday night to stay in the SEC title race. The Razorbacks improved to 15-1 at home and 11-4 in conference play overall.

The Razorbacks struggled with the patented “Bucky Ball” that the Aggies implemented under first-year head coach Bucky McMillan to start the game. The Aggies started the game on a 11-2 run.

Once the Hogs cracked the code of the Aggies’ unique style of play that features a full-court press across all 40 minutes. The Razorbacks countered the early Aggie spurt with an extended 27-7 run to build a double-digit lead.

Billy Richmond continues the best form of his career, scoring at least 20 points for the fourth straight game. Richmond’s 23 points came on 8-for-13 shooting from the floor and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Darius Acuff Jr. had a tale of two halves. At one point, his Razorback record of 27 straight double-digit scoring games to start a career looked to be in jeopardy. Acuff started the game with just 5 points and 1-for-12 from the field when the game reached a the under-16 media timeout in the second half. Acuff

Acuff made 6 of his last 7 shots from the field and finished with 22.

Playing with another 7-man rotation, Malique Ewin (18), Trevon Brazile (14) and Meleek Thomas (13) all entered double-figures.

Coming into the game averaging just 6.4 points on the season, Texas A&M stayed in the game and cut the lead down to four with just over 10 minutes left in the game with a career-high 29 points from Zach Clemence on 11-for-14 from the field.

Arkansas now travels to No. 7 Florida to stay in the SEC title race. With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Razorbacks must beat the Gators to keep their title hopes alive. The Gators hold a two-game lead over the field. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Acuff’s Jekyll and Hyde performance.

Can Billy Richmond play running back? — razorbackHobbs🐗 (@razorbackHobbs) February 26, 2026

Darius acuff just has it all … he only playing 60 percent healthy at the moment — KWON🌹 (@Aceboykwon) February 26, 2026

Acuff has played his worst game of the season tonight and he still reaches 20 points. — Ball Hog 🐗 (@BallHog2024) February 26, 2026

Man I love Billy Richmond — Nolan Turner (@NolanTurner98) February 26, 2026

This is the first game this year where Darius Acuff has just been flat out not good. — Random SEC (@therandomsec) February 26, 2026

Malique Ewin exorcised some Razorback demons of the past by dunking on Federiko Federiko — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) February 26, 2026

Bucky Ball just doesn’t work against real teams — Taylor Sturm (@TaylorSturm13) February 26, 2026

Arkansas needs to go Zach Clemence next year. ASAP — Darius Acuff Muse (@AcuffMUSE) February 26, 2026