Social media reacts to No. 20 Arkansas' wire-to-wire win over No. 15 Vanderbilt

After a slow start sunk No. 20 Arkansas on the road against Georgia, the Razorbacks came out and threw the first punch against the No. 15 Vanderbilt Commodores to improve to 4-2 in SEC play, 93-68. The 25-point win is the largest margin of victory over an AP Top-25 opponent since the Hogs beat No. 8 Alabama in 2007 by 27.

A ways to go, but here are @RazorbackMBB's biggest winning margins against AP-ranked teams. With 7:59 left, Hogs lead #15 Vandy by 21. https://t.co/P5IUsP767X pic.twitter.com/NJFFal2Nqf — HogStats.com (@HogStats) January 21, 2026

The Razorbacks started the game on an 18-4 run and dominated on the glass against Vanderbilt and imposed its size against a smaller Commodore team, winning the rebound battle, 39-27. Trevon Brazile led the way with a double-double, his fourth of the season (10 points, 13 rebounds).

Head coach John Calipari opted to put guard Meleek Thomas into the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 3. The move paid off as Thomas scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half, including two threes to give Arkansas a 46-35 lead.

Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel kept the Commodores in the game with five three pointers in the first half and led the Commodores with 17 points, but the Hogs kept a lid on the rest of the offense. Vanderbilt’s two leading scorers, Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles both average over 17 points a game. Against the Razorbacks, the two combined for just 16 points on 4-for-17 shooting.

Arkansas had one of its most balanced scoring attacks all season. Six of the eight players in the rotation got into double figures and Nick Pringle finished with eight. Malique Ewin and Karter Knox each scored 16 points. Darius Acuff Jr. led the way with 17. Ewin has now scored at least 10 points in seven of the last eight games after only doing it three times in the first 11.

The Razorbacks take on LSU 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena, where the team remains a perfect 11-0. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

