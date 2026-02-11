Social Media Reacts to No. 21 Arkansas' Blowout win over LSU

No. 21 Arkansas had no problem completing a two-game series sweep over the LSU Tigers on the road with a wire-to-wire 91-62 win on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Razorbacks dominated every facet of the game and scored 64 of their 91 points in the paint.

The Razorbacks also forced 14 turnovers, leading to 20 points and blocked 10 shots against a maligned LSU team without its best player Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 18 points in the first matchup between the two teams.

Arkansas was without two rotational players in Karter Knox and DJ Wagner for the second straight game, but had no problem finding its footing on both ends of the floor. Two of Darius Acuff Jr.’s three highest scoring games are against the Tigers after scoring 28 on 13-for-22 shooting. Acuff scored a career-high 31 in the matchup at Bud Walton.

Acuff also added 5 assists. It is his eighth SEC game with at least 15 points and 5 assists, tying former coach John Calipari product and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the third-most in SEC history over the last 15 seasons. Only LSU’s Ben Simmons and Florida’s Nick Calathes have more.

Trevon Brazile contributed on both ends of the floor with his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five blocks. Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond both also entered double-figures with 20 and 13 points respectively.

The Razorbacks held LSU to just 31% from the field and 3-for-21 from beyond the arc (14%) as the Tigers scored just 27 points in the first half.

Fans were unable to watch the first few minutes of the first half due to the Vanderbilt/Auburn game running long on SEC Network, drawing the ire of Razorback fans on social media.

