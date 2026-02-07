Social Media reacts to No. 21 Arkansas' road win over Mississippi State

No. 21 Arkansas got back on track with an 88-68 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road despite missing two rotation players in Karter Knox and DJ Wagner. Both were downgraded to out prior to tipoff.

With the normal rotation down to six players, coach John Calipari played freshman guard Isaiah Sealy for 15 minutes for the first time since the Razorbacks blew out Jackson State in November. Sealy scored 6 points and also blocked 3 shots in his first meaningful action in SEC play.

Darius Acuff Jr. continued his consistency, showing his ability to both score and distributing the basketball. Acuff finished with a game-high 24 points and also dished out 8 assists. It is the fifth time that Acuff has scored at least 20 points with at least eight assists.

Arkansas also managed to solve its first half woes on the road. Arkansas used an 18-2 run midway through the first half to build a 16-point lead. The Bulldogs never got back within single digits in the second half.

With a shortened rotation, both guard Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile played all 40 minutes, scoring 17 and 19 points respectively. The Razorbacks now improve to 6-0 when Brazile scores at least 18 points. Nick Pringle led the Razorbacks with 11 rebounds.

The Razorbacks put together one of its better defensive performances as a team. Mississippi State shot just 3-for-15 (20%) from beyond the arc and 45% from the field. Arkansas finished the game with 9 blocks, including 4 from Brazile.

Arkansas held Mississippi State’s second leading scorer Jayden Epps (15.3 points per game) to just three points on a three in garbage time after the result was no longer in question.

Here are social media’s best reactions to Arkansas’ get-right victory.

Hogs are hooping! Keep it up! — Connor Rayburn (@connor_rayburn) February 7, 2026

Live look at the Hogs right now pic.twitter.com/qeQEwVzqxF — 🐗🇺🇸JROD Tha Real Rabid Hog🇺🇸🐗 (@GOTDAYUMMM1) February 7, 2026

Isaiah sealy have yourself a day young man — Oliver Kiesel (@Okiesel23) February 7, 2026

Sealy is a menace on defense today. Just what the doctor ordered — Tony Blundetto (@WhiteSoxChirper) February 7, 2026

Man Sealy plays with more energy than I’ve seen in a while. Dude is fun — Random SEC (@therandomsec) February 7, 2026

Isaiah Sealy's cleared for takeoff ✈️ pic.twitter.com/b2Vkon7un3 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 7, 2026

Just what the doctor ordered for the Hoop Hogs! Hard to overstate how much a performance like that was needed.



Now time to repeat it on Tuesday. — Ben Brandon (@BenBrandonHoops) February 7, 2026

Hogs played excellent game today. Stayed in control from start to finish, very impressive performance. — 🅰️laska🐗fan☝️ (@akhogfan1) February 7, 2026

Acuff gonna be a great 2nd option on a NBA contender. Hes best suited to be a 8-15 range chosen prospect imo. — 𝐹𝐿💫𝒮𝒮 (@FLOSSNY) February 7, 2026