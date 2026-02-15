Social media reacts to No. 21 Arkansas' win over Auburn

No. 21 Arkansas took advantage of a shorthanded Auburn without leading scorer Keyshawn Hall and cruised to a 88-75 win behind a career night from Billy Richmond III. Richmond’s 25 points on 12-for-15 shattered his previous career-high of 16 points. He also added 2 blocks and 3 steals in his most complete game as a college player.

Auburn struggled to find its offensive rhythm without Hall, who did not play due to disciplinary reasons. Keshawn Murphy and Tahaad Pettiford scored 30 of Auburn’s 32 first half points. The rest of the combined for just 2 points on just 1-for-12 shooting.

Guard Darius Acuff Jr. continues to impress in his freshman season, scoring a game-high 31 points to go along with seven assists. Perhaps Acuff’s biggest challenge was finding a pair of shoes to his liking. He missed time midway through the second half going through three different pairs before returning to the game.

Auburn kept the deficit to just six at intermission. Arkansas came out of the locker room on a 15-2 run to put the game out of reach. Trevon Brazile was the only other Hog in double-figures with 11 points and 4 blocks.

Arkansas never allowed Auburn to get any closer than eight late in the second half. Here are social media’s best reactions to Billy Richmond’s career night.

Acuff dropping dimes — Jay (@JayYMavs) February 15, 2026

Acuff is COOKING 🍳 — Wilson (@_Smoogee) February 15, 2026

BILL RICHMOND OOOOOPPPPP!!!!! What a night for Billy GOAT. — Matt Snyder (@Matt_Snyder) February 15, 2026

Acuff is COOKING 🍳 — Wilson (@_Smoogee) February 15, 2026

WE GOT TO WITNESS A BILLY 🐐 WINDMILL ON ESPN PRIMETIME!!!!!!!!



LET EM KNOW BILLY!!!!!!!



Needs to be a gif ASAP — will carter (@HogFanPage) February 15, 2026

Calipari really is the goat pic.twitter.com/LaVcsbHr7w — Nataniel Altns (@naltns) February 15, 2026

BILLY SHOWTIME 🫨 pic.twitter.com/kITsf9R742 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 15, 2026

We really have the best pg in college basketball. Best PG in Arkansas history idgaf — Alex K (@awk85) February 15, 2026

How many pairs of Kobes does Acuff have in stock — Henry Patton (@Henry_Patton23) February 15, 2026

Give Acuff whatever shoes he wants — Brayden (@Brayden1897087) February 15, 2026

Luckily for Arkansas, the Razorback basketball game is nearly FINAL. It will be a lot easier for the baseball team to focus without basketball on in the dugout. — Noah Darling (@noahdarling_) February 15, 2026