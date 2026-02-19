Social media reacts to No. 25 Alabama's doubts OT win over No. 20 Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – In a frenetic game, No. 25 Alabama toppled No. 20 Arkansas 117-115 in double overtime. Despite guard Darius Acuff Jr.‘s 49 points, the Crimson Tide got the final laugh at Coleman Coliseum with a late corner three from Houston Mallette to send the Razorbacks into a three-way tie for second place in the SEC and two games adrift of Florida for the regular season title.

Malique Ewin missed a game-tying dunk at the buzzer on a putback attempt off an Acuff missed layup to send the game to triple-overtime. Ewin missed a pair of key dunks late as part of a scoreless night.

Acuff and fellow projected first round NBA Draft pick Labaron Philon went toe-to-toe in a track meet that featured 158 field goal attempts between the two teams, 55 of which were threes. Acuff’s 49 points in all 50 minutes set all kinds of new school records. The 49 points are the most ever by a Razorback in an SEC game, breaking Todd Day’s 43 against LSU in 1992.

It is also the most ever by a Razorback freshman in any game. Acuff did not need overtime to break the freshman scoring record, his 41 points in regulation was enough to break Bobby Portis’ record of 35 set in 2014 also against Alabama.

Already down two players before the opening tip of the nine-man rotation due to injury, Arkansas ran into serious foul trouble. The Razorbacks committed 26 fouls to Alabama’s 17. Billy Richmond III, Nick Pringle, Meleek Thomas and DJ Wagner all fouled out, leaving Arkansas with just three players in the normal rotation. Jaden Karletuwa and Elmir Dzafic both do not see meaningful time in games but were forced into critical action down the stretch. The two players combined for just 36 minutes on the season before the game.

Arkansas saw a 14-point lead early in the second half as Alabama stopped Acuff just enough midway through half to get back in the game. Acuff failed to make a field goal for over 7 minutes from the 12-minute mark left in regulation. The Crimson Tide also started the second half 11-for-13 (84.6%) from the field.

Philon was complemented by two Alabama frontcourt players each with double-doubles. Aiden Sherell finished with 26 points on 10-for-13 from the field with 13 rebounds. Amari Allen finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Thomas finished with 24 points in 37 minutes, but fouled out in the first overtime.

Here are social media’s best reactions to an instant classic.

Malique Ewin just sold Acuff's 49 point game pic.twitter.com/9sHBvee7kM — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) February 19, 2026

Malique Ewin with a tragic end to that game. Buddy just cannot put the ball in the basket — Gete Polding (@Gete__Polding) February 19, 2026

Acuff JR the coldest PG in college basketball. HOOP game!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 19, 2026

Jaden Karuletwa legacy game? — pinto (@pinto479) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff is the best Calipari PG I’ve ever seen. — SU 🥋 (@Nolimitsu_) February 19, 2026

Acuff put 41 on them boys in regulation… pic.twitter.com/Y1hQqP5yLa — Spoelstra Nostra (@YngBlvkGifted) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff — #ONIONS WITH PORK! — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) February 19, 2026

That timeout by Cal worked wonders. Team was allowed to settle down and get back into the game. What a stretch of play for the Hogs. Acuff being Acuff. Leek has a solid start. Richmond being Richmond too. Keep the intensity Hogs. — Matt Snyder (@Matt_Snyder) February 19, 2026

Leek Thomas was silky smooth on that 3 and Acuff keeps balling like the best in the SEC‼️ #WPS🐗 pic.twitter.com/l2gjXEIasz — Klayton (@Brian10529302) February 19, 2026

Hogs playing against six on the road while shorthanded. This would be a gutsy win against a great offensive team and Doug Shows. — Brian Hurt (@BrianHurt1) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff gotta be the first guard off the board in June. — TMTG (@Jo_GotGame) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff Jr is unstoppable. Too poised. — 🖤 (@_Waynee_) February 19, 2026

This Darius Acuff v Labaron Philon is as good a guard matchup you’ll see in college ball all year. Couple future NBA 1st rounders just dueling — Handel, MBA (@HandelingMyLife) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, America’s Backcourt — Gerard Tinklestein (@g_tinklestein) February 19, 2026

Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas tonight: pic.twitter.com/db5zoDNKgm — ENJ🏀Y (@EnjoyBBall) February 19, 2026