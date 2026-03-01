Social media reacts to No. 7 Florida's rout of No. 20 Arkansas

In a clash of elite guard play and the premier frontcourt in the conference, it was the frontcourt that won all the battles. No. 7 Florida led for over 35 minutes and beat No. 20 Arkansas in a 111-77 rout to win at least a share of the SEC regular-season title and eliminate the Razorbacks from contention.

Florida’s 34-point win over the Razorbacks is the worst margin of defeat in Razorback history in an SEC regular season game, breaking the previous record of 32 three separate times, including when the Gators beat the Razorbacks in 2011.

All but one of Florida’s eight rotation players scored at least 10 points and scored 56 points in the paint as a team. The frontcourt trio of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu combined for 51 points and 25 rebounds. Chinyelu came into game averaging 11.5 rebounds a game, tied for second-most in the nation. Chinyelu’s 16 rebounds contributed to the Razorbacks being outrebounded 51-31 as a team.

Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr. extended his double-digit scoring streak to 29 straight games but struggled from the field in the first half for a second straight game. Acuff finished with 17 points on 6-for-19 from the field.

After hanging with the Gators for the first couple of minutes, Florida went on a 24-7 run midway through the first half to put the game on ice. Florida’s guard play complemented its dominant front court play. Urban Klavzar hit his first four three-pointers and finished with 14 points.

While Florida’s front court grabbed rebounds at will, Arkansas’ front court struggled to record many stats at all. The trio of Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle scored just 12 points and pulled down just 15 rebounds.

The most entertaining moments of the second half were when Florida head coach Todd Golden and Arkansas coach John Calipari exchanged words during a replay review, resulting in double technical fouls. The tallest player in college basketball history, Olivier Rioux at 7-foot-9 also checked in for the final minute.

Arkansas now turns its attention to securing a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, given to the top four seeds. The Razorbacks are in clear third, one game behind Alabama and one game in front of a three-way tie for fourth with Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee with two games left.

The Razorbacks return home for the final game at Bud Walton Arena against Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Here are social media’s reaction to Florida’s blowout win.

Arkansas did boogie fland like that ? — Woo 💪🏾 (@Keivonte_) March 1, 2026

Billy Richmond fasho going first round — Suave Forreal (@SuaveForreal) March 1, 2026

Hogs need somemone at forward/center that is thicker than a paperclip and has at least some bit of talent. Corliss, Big O, Darnell Robinson, Andrew Lang, Big Joe, J-Will. Anyone like that. We have no shot against teams like this. — KC (@KingHogFan) March 1, 2026

Hogs getting out assed and out classed. — Tyler (@ShakeNTaake) March 1, 2026

My goodness, the Gators are cranking the Hogs rn https://t.co/CbWN8kbRv2 — George🦚 (@YahBoyGeorge) March 1, 2026

Hogs stink — Uncle Rico (@Uncle_____Rico) March 1, 2026

Thomas Haugh is a lottery pick argue you with a wall — ChrislambertNBA (@chrislambertNBA) March 1, 2026

Todd Golden talking shit to John Calipari LMFAOOOO. #Gators — 🖕🏻 (@RyReese184487) March 1, 2026

Todd Golden and John Calipari tried to go at it! 🤣🤣 — Vann Pugh (@themadlineman) March 1, 2026

I’m not a great lip reader, but John Calipari might have to go to confession after this lol — Daniel Fair (@DanFair88) March 1, 2026

Live look at the hogs basketball team tonight pic.twitter.com/7C1IDtt5EQ — Jake G (@jakedgoode) March 1, 2026

The Hogs frontcourt is to basketball what the Hogs defense was to football — V_Marie (@V_maR1e) March 1, 2026

Alex Condon just did 94 feet with Tommy Haugh and Jay Bilas. they gave Tommy and Jay Vegemite at the end. Clearly Condo didn't prepare it.. he said.. "that's way too much vegemite." Tommy and Jay looked like they were going to puke 🤣



Classic case of right idea, poor execution — Aussies in NCAAB (@AUSSIESinNCAAB) March 1, 2026

Tonight has been rough, but here's my evergreen tweet:



I mean…come on…that's just a pro-level move from Darius Acuff. pic.twitter.com/ckZp2mPKTl — Max Hoover (@themaxhoover) March 1, 2026

