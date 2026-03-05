Social media reacts to Nolan Richardson Statue announcement, Arkansas' Win over Texas
No. 20 Arkansas bounced back from its most lopsided SEC loss in school history with a dominant win over the Texas Longhorns, 105-85. With the win, Arkansas has secured a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.
After Texas scored the first points of the game, the Razorbacks never trailed the rest of the way with four different Razorbacks in double-figures.
A pair of Razorbacks snapped out of their recent funks. Trevon Brazile put together his best performance in his final game with at Bud Walton Arena with a career-high 28 points on 9-for-11 from the field. Brazile produced multiple highlight reel dunks, including a poster over Texas center Matas Vokietaitis. In his previous game against Florida, Brazile had just 3 points.
Darius Acuff Jr. faced adversity for the first time in his stellar freshman campaign over the past handful of games. Coming into the game, Acuff was 17-for-49 (34.6%) from the field in the past three contests. Acuff responded to the challenge with his fifth double-double of the season. He finished with 28 points on 8-for-13 from the field and tied his career-high with 13 assists.
Arkansas also finished with its best three-point shooting night of the year. The Razorbacks finished 11-for-19 (57.8%) from beyond the arc as a team.
ALSO READ: Arkansas to build Nolan Richardson statue outside Bud Walton Arena
Vokietaitis was the lone source of offense that gave the Razorbacks trouble inside. Vokietaitis finished with 21 points, but picked up his fourth foul less than 2 minutes into the second half, forcing him to miss an extended portion of the final 20 minutes.
Perhaps the most exciting moment after the first half was when plans for a Nolan Richardson statue was announced at halftime.
Here are social media’s best reactions to the new planned statue and Arkansas’ dominant win.