Social media reacts to Nolan Richardson Statue announcement, Arkansas' Win over Texas

No. 20 Arkansas bounced back from its most lopsided SEC loss in school history with a dominant win over the Texas Longhorns, 105-85. With the win, Arkansas has secured a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

After Texas scored the first points of the game, the Razorbacks never trailed the rest of the way with four different Razorbacks in double-figures.

A pair of Razorbacks snapped out of their recent funks. Trevon Brazile put together his best performance in his final game with at Bud Walton Arena with a career-high 28 points on 9-for-11 from the field. Brazile produced multiple highlight reel dunks, including a poster over Texas center Matas Vokietaitis. In his previous game against Florida, Brazile had just 3 points.

Darius Acuff Jr. faced adversity for the first time in his stellar freshman campaign over the past handful of games. Coming into the game, Acuff was 17-for-49 (34.6%) from the field in the past three contests. Acuff responded to the challenge with his fifth double-double of the season. He finished with 28 points on 8-for-13 from the field and tied his career-high with 13 assists.

Arkansas also finished with its best three-point shooting night of the year. The Razorbacks finished 11-for-19 (57.8%) from beyond the arc as a team.

Vokietaitis was the lone source of offense that gave the Razorbacks trouble inside. Vokietaitis finished with 21 points, but picked up his fourth foul less than 2 minutes into the second half, forcing him to miss an extended portion of the final 20 minutes.

Perhaps the most exciting moment after the first half was when plans for a Nolan Richardson statue was announced at halftime.

Here are social media’s best reactions to the new planned statue and Arkansas’ dominant win.

Nolan Richardson is getting his statue! — Hunter Vincent, Ed. S. (@CoachHVincent) March 5, 2026

NOLAN RICHARDSON IS GETTING HIS STATUE — Hogballburner (@Hogballburner) March 5, 2026

Nolan Richardson getting his statue. So well deserved. Best MBB coach Arkansas has ever had — Andrew (@WooDamnPigg) March 5, 2026

If the hogs play like this with Nolan Richardson court side I say we take him on the rest of the ride. — RICH (@RicheyPoHawgs) March 5, 2026

From Bud Walton, where a new Nolan Richardson statue will be built soon. pic.twitter.com/31g0Ca8Iep — Daniel Fair (@DanFair88) March 5, 2026

WHO’S YOUR DADDY CHANTS 😭😭😭😭 — Dill (@Dillmatic_6) March 5, 2026

That was our reaction too… pic.twitter.com/BWMlVB9mmg — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 5, 2026

Man o man … you do NOT wanna run w/ the 🏀Hogs@RazorbackMBB — Rob Miech (@robmiech) March 5, 2026

Can I donate my left kidney so Acuff can come back next year? @RazorbackMBB — Steven Lee Veazey (@steven_veazey) March 5, 2026

Darius Acuff has the Kyrie effect in the sense that his best games will make you have some outlandish thoughts — Henry Patton (@Henry_Patton23) March 5, 2026

I’m gonna miss Trevon Brazile so much — los (@LosTwinsFan) March 5, 2026