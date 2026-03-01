Softball Rewind: Arkansas completes third straight unblemished weekend with SEC play up next

For the third consecutive weekend the Arkansas (19-1) softball team was perfect in the win-loss column and are riding a 17-game win streak into SEC play following the Woo Pig Classic at Bogle Park.

14 of Arkansas’ 20 contests have been won via run rule, including two this weekend against Charlotte, one each over Omaha and Kansas, while Omaha gave the Hogs their biggest push falling 4-2 on Saturday in the second matchup.

The Razorbacks’ 14-game homestand concludes with a conference series against Georgia March 6-8.

Below is a recap of the Woo Pig Classic.

Arkansas Razorbacks softball coverage is powered by Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood. AFS services ANY natural surface, providing lip removal and edging, laser leveling and grading, ongoing field maintenance, plus much more. Give them a call today to see how they can help you – (501) 416-1218

Arkansas 10, Omaha 2 (5)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K

Dakota Kennedy: 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Tianna Bell: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Brinli Bain: 2-2, 3 R, HR, 1 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 2-3, 3 RBI

Ramsey Walker: 1-2, 1 R, HR, RBI

• Arkansas increased its winning streak to 12 games. The Hogs’ 12-game winning streak is tied for the third-longest in program history, trailing only a 19-game winning streak in 2019 and a 14-game winning streak a year ago. It marks the 11th season in program history in which the Hogs have recorded a winning streak of 10+ games.

• Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to 15 games. She has now reached safely in all 15 of her collegiate games. She is the first freshman to reach in the first 15 games of the season since Devon Wallace in 2012. Wallace had a 16-game reached base streak to start her freshman campaign.

• Arkansas is now on a program-record 10-game errorless streak. The previous program best was seven games set in 2022.

• Courtney Deifel recorded her 400th career victory. Deifel now owns a 400-207 career record in her 12 years as a collegiate head coach, including a 373-180 mark in 11 seasons at Arkansas.

• Brinli Bain registered her first collegiate home run with a solo shot in the first inning.

• Reagan Johnson registered her 241st career hit. Johnson needs 21 more hits to break the all-time Arkansas career hits record, held by Hannah McEwen (261)

Arkansas 10, Boise State 1 (5)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Cam Harrison: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Reagan Johnson: 2-3, 1 R

Ella McDowell: 1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI

Brinli Bain: 2-3, 1 R, 2 2B

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-3, 1 R, 1 3B, 4 RBI

Karlie Davison: 3-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 1 SB

Arkansas 14, Charlotte 3 (5)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Dakota Kennedy: 2-3, 2 R

Tianna Bell: 1-1, 3 R, HR (Grand Slam), 4 RBI

Karlie Davison: 2-2, 1 R, 2B, 4 RBI

Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to 17 games. She has now reached safely in all 17 of her collegiate games. She is the first freshman to reach in the first 17 games of the season since at least 2011.

Arkansas won its inaugural matchups with Charlotte and Boise State and now lead the all-time series with both 1-0.

As grand as it gets 😃



Tianna Bell increases our lead to 13-2 with a grand slam! pic.twitter.com/c5wcQBJmzr — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 28, 2026

Arkansas 4, Omaha 2

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Tianna Bell: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff recorded her third career multi-homer game and her first as a Razorback. Wyckoff also had multi-homer games while at Texas Tech on May 8, 2024 (Iowa State) and Feb. 18, 2023 (UTEP).

Reagan Johnson now has 246 career hits. Johnson needs 16 more hits to break the all-time Arkansas career hits record, held by Hannah McEwen (261)

WRECKED BY WYCK!!!!! 💥@KaileyWyckoff puts us ahead with a two-run 💣 pic.twitter.com/FfusDJalUa — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 28, 2026

KAILEY WYCKOFF TWO-HOMER DAY



She smashes her second 💣 of the contest with a solo blast to right field! pic.twitter.com/kZssVglBBZ — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 28, 2026

Arkansas 9, Charlotte 0

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Reagan Johnson: 2-3, 2 R, 2B

Dakota Kennedy: 1-2, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Brinli Bain: 2-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI

• Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to 19 games. She has now reached safely in all 19 of her collegiate games. She is the first freshman to reach in the first 19 games of her career in program history.

• Reagan Johnson now has 246 career hits. Johnson needs 16 more hits to break the all-time Arkansas career hits record, held by Hannah McEwen (261)

"Are there snacks on this flight?" – 🥎



Dakota Kennedy has us up 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/f2i21K4G8V — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 1, 2026

Arkansas 11, Kansas 3 (5)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Reagan Johnson: 2-3, 2 R

Dakota Kennedy: 3-3, 3 R, 3 HR, 3 RBI

Kaylie Wyckoff: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

💣 💣 💣



Dakota is having a historic day at the plate! pic.twitter.com/c7gUpP3eBE — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 1, 2026

She really does it all, folks. pic.twitter.com/365o0kcUMW — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 1, 2026

Arkansas increased its winning streak to 17 games. The Hogs’ 17-game winning streak is tied for the second-longest in program history, trailing only a 19-game winning streak in 2019. It marks the 11 th season in program history in which the Hogs have recorded a winning streak of 10+ games

season in program history in which the Hogs have recorded a winning streak of 10+ games Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to 20 games. She has now reached safely in all 20 of her collegiate games. She is the first freshman to reach in the first 20 games of her career in program history

Against teams with a bird mascot in her collegiate career, Robyn Herron is now 14-0 with a 0.98 ERA in 78.2 innings pitched

Reagan Johnson now has 248 career hits. Johnson needs 14 more hits to break the all-time Arkansas career hits record, held by Hannah McEwen (261)

Dakota Kennedy became just the third Razorback in program history to hit three or more home runs in a single game. Prior to Kennedy, the only other Hogs to accomplish the feat were Danielle Gibson, who hit four home runs while completing the home run cycle in a win over SIU-Edwardsville (Feb. 28, 2022) and Rylin Hedgecock, who hit three in a win over Kentucky (April 22, 2023)

Dakota Kennedy recorded her first career three-homer game and her sixth career multi-homer game while also registering her third career 5+ RBI game

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.