Softball Rewind: Arkansas riding 11-game win streak into final non-conference slate

After posting three shutouts and invoking a run rule, the Arkansas Razorbacks had to sweat it out in the final matchup of their five-game Razorback Invitational slate at Bogle Park.

Senior ace lefty Robyn Herron put an exclamation on an impressive weekend by shutting the door on Northwestern in relief Sunday 9-8 to clinch Arkansas’ 11th-consecutive victory and the club’s second straight perfect week.

“I was really proud of them for just staying the course and it was a really gritty win,” head coach Courtney Deifel said Sunday following the triumph. “That was the Northwestern that we were expecting. They’re tough, they’re hard-nosed and they throw a lot of punches, they’re fighters. There were times it was not characteristic of who we are, but we stayed the course and found a way to come out with the W.

“Sunday is about toughness. No matter what you are doing, going into the day. Whether you won the series, or you are 1-1 or down two, it is about toughness. It is about throwing as many punches as it takes. They are making adjustments on their side, and we have to make adjustments on our side. I hope it is something we can log away and use in the conference slate, then hopefully beyond. That is how the format of this weekend will pay us back later.”

Herron followed up a complete, 2-hit shutout from true freshman Saylor Timmerman in Friday’s opening 6-0 win over Southeast Missouri State with her third career no-hitter against Northwestern in the afternoon game. The Tampa native punched out 12 batters while walking just one.

The seventh-ranked Hogs (13-1) again blanked Northwestern in Saturday’s first game, then completed their ninth run rule of the young season over SEMO.

With the game tied up in Sunday’s finale at the bottom of the fifth inning after Northwestern plated six unanswered runs, Kailey Wyckoff knocked a leadoff single up the middle and Ramsey Walker followed that with a pinch hit double down the left field line to put two runners in scoring position.

Nine hole hitter Atalyia Rijo came through with a go-ahead, three-run bomb over the right field wall and Herron worked around a leadoff single and a two-run homer from Northwestern in the seventh that cut Arkansas’ lead to one run before striking out the side to seal the victory.

“(It was a) New pitcher, so just getting my timing down in the dugout and then being ready for the windows that we work on with Coach Gasso when my time came,” Rijo said about the crucial hit. “She was throwing me drop balls in and out, mixing in the changeup and the pitch before that I got ahold of the changeup then pulled it foul.

“Once she came in with that inside pitch I was ready for it.”

On top of all of the offensive back-and-forth fireworks, there was even a Little League inside the park home run.

A look back at the little league inside the park home run pic.twitter.com/zmApFNvMHw — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 22, 2026

Below are the full box scores from each game and notable weekend performances.

Arkansas 6, Southeast Missouri State 0

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Saylor Timmerman: 7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 11 K

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-4, 2 R

Atalyia Rijo: 1-2, 2 RBI

Arkansas 6, Northwestern 0

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 7 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 12 K

Brinli Bain: 2-3, R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Karlie Davison: 2-3, R, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 2B

• Robyn Herron became just the third Arkansas pitcher in program history to toss three no-hitters during their Razorback career, alongside Heather Schlichtman (3, 2001-2004) and Mary Haff (3, 2018-22). Herron previously tossed a perfect game against Illinois State (Feb. 22, 2024) and a six-inning no-hitter against ULM in Ruston, La., at the LA Tech Classic on Feb. 16, 2025.

• Robyn Herron registered her 13th career double-digit strikeout game, which ranks third in program history, trailing only Katy Henry (2005-08, 14) and Mary Haff (2018-22, 16). With the win, she improved to 5-0 on the season.

• Reagan Johnson recorded two more hits and now needs 25 hits to set the Arkansas career hits record currently held by Hannah McEwen (261).

• Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to 11 games. She has now reached safely in all 11 of her collegiate games. She is the first freshman to reach in the first 11 games of a season since Kayla Green in 2018.

Northwestern 7, Arkansas 0

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Payton Burnham: 7 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 7 K

Dakota Kennedy: 1-4, 1 R, 1 HR

Ella McDowell: 2-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Karlie Davison: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Arkansas 16, Southeast Missouri State

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Lillie-Faye McWhorter: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

Reagan Johnson: 2-3, 3 R

Brinli Bain: 3-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Karlie Davison: 2-2, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

• Reagan Johnson recorded two more hits and now needs 23 hits to set the Arkansas career hits record currently held by Hannah McEwen (261).

• Payton Burnham tossed her third career seven-inning complete-game shutout.

• Kyler Del Duca registered her first career hit with a three-run double in the win over SEMO.

• Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to 13 games. She has now reached safely in all 13 of her collegiate games. She is the first freshman to reach in the first 13 games of a season since Kayla Green in 2018.

Arkansas 9, Northwestern 8

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Ella McDowell: 2-3, 2 R, HR , 2 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 2-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Ramsey Walker: 2-3, 1 R, 1 2B

Robyn Herron: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 7 K