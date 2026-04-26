Softball Rewind: Arkansas takes final regular season home series over Missouri

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-9, 13-8 SEC) fell to Missouri in Game 3 on Sunday, but took the series over the Tigers in the final regular season series at Bogle Park.

Arkansas blanked the Tigers 4-0 on Friday behind a strong outing from sophomore Payton Burnham, then exploded for nine runs across the fifth and sixth innings in Game 2 before falling short of a comeback Sunday.

The Razorbacks travel to Texas for a Thursday-Saturday series this week to conclude the regular season before beginning postseason play.

Arkansas Razorbacks softball coverage is powered by Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood. AFS services ANY natural surface, providing lip removal and edging, laser leveling and grading, ongoing field maintenance, plus much more. Give them a call today to see how they can help you – (501) 416-1218

Arkansas 4, Missouri 0

FULL BOX SCORE

TOP PERFORMANCES

Payton Burnham: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Ella McDowell: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Reagan Johnson registered her 208th start batting leadoff, she previously broke the career program record of 205 games initially set by Devon Wallace (2012-2015).

Reagan Johnson c ollected her 12th RBI of the season, which is her most in a season since 2023, when she tallied 20.

Brinli Bain increased her reached base streak to 10 games courtesy of a first-inning walk.

Kennedy Miller increased her career-high reached base streak to 14 games with a single.

Payton Burnham recorded her eighth career complete-game shutout. She has allowed just two earned runs in her last 27 innings pitched.

Arkansas 9, Missouri 2

FULL BOX SCORE

TOP PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Reagan Johnson: 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI

Brinli Bain: 2-3, 1 R, 2 RBI

Karlie Davison: 2-3, 2 R

Tianna Bell: 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

NOTABLES

Reagan Johnson registered her 209th start batting leadoff, she previously broke the career program record of 205 games initially set by Devon Wallace (2012-2015).

Reagan Johnson collected her 13th and 14 th RBI of the season, which is her most in a season since 2023, when she tallied 20.

RBI of the season, which is her most in a season since 2023, when she tallied 20. The Razorbacks’ 24 home victories are tied for the fourth-most in a single season in Bogle Park history (2009-present)

Brinli Bain increased her reached base streak to 11 games courtesy of a third-inning walk.

Kennedy Miller increased her career-high reached base streak to 15 games.

Arkansas secured its seventh consecutive SEC regular-season home series victory.

The Hogs are now 36-6 when Robyn Herron goes 5+ innings during a start in her collegiate career.

The crowd of 3,668 was the 10th-largest attendance in Bogle Park history.

Missouri 3, Arkansas 1

FULL BOX SCORE

TOP PERFORMANCES

Ella McDowell: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Brinli Bain: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Brinli Bain increased her reached base streak to 11 games courtesy of a double.

Kennedy Miller increased her career-high reached base streak to 16 games with a single.

Ella McDowell registered her 16th multi-hit game of the season.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.